Elevate, City & Amaze help Honda sell 10,867 units in April 2024

Honda Cars India has announced that they registered total sales of 10,867 units in April 2024 as compared to 7,676 units in April 2023. The Japanese manufacturer reported 4,351 units in domestic sales and 6,516 units in exports in the month of April’24. The company had registered 5,313 units in domestic sales and exported 2,363 units in April’ 23. Honda currently only has three vehicles in its lineup. There is Amaze, City and Elevate.

Back in March, Honda started exporting Elevate to Japan from India. The company will sell the Elevate as the ‘WR-V’ in the Japanese market. Commenting on April'24 sales performance and exports, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 2184 cc 2184 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Japanese manufacturer recently updated the safety equipment of all three vehicles. Safety features such as six airbags, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seat belts and seat belt reminders are now available for all occupants in Elevate, City and Amaze. The Honda Elevate SUV will come with all three safety features as standard in variants like SV, V and VX.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now safer. Check new safety features and price

Honda has also introduced six airbags and seat belt reminders in City and City Hybrid models. While the first feature has been added to the SV and V variants of the sedan, the seat belt reminder has been included as standard across variants. The City Hybrid sedan will now come with seat belt reminder as standard across all variants. The Honda Amaze sedan only received seat belt reminders for all five seats as standard among the features added to it.

First Published Date: