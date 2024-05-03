HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Elevate, City & Amaze Help Honda Sell 10,867 Units In April 2024

Elevate, City & Amaze help Honda sell 10,867 units in April 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2024, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The exports of Honda grew by 175 per cent because of Elevate.
Honda Amaze Honda City Honda Elevate
Honda currently only sells Amaze, City and Elevate in the Indian market.
Honda Amaze Honda City Honda Elevate
Honda currently only sells Amaze, City and Elevate in the Indian market.

Honda Cars India has announced that they registered total sales of 10,867 units in April 2024 as compared to 7,676 units in April 2023. The Japanese manufacturer reported 4,351 units in domestic sales and 6,516 units in exports in the month of April’24. The company had registered 5,313 units in domestic sales and exported 2,363 units in April’ 23. Honda currently only has three vehicles in its lineup. There is Amaze, City and Elevate.

Back in March, Honda started exporting Elevate to Japan from India. The company will sell the Elevate as the ‘WR-V’ in the Japanese market. Commenting on April'24 sales performance and exports, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Japanese manufacturer recently updated the safety equipment of all three vehicles. Safety features such as six airbags, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seat belts and seat belt reminders are now available for all occupants in Elevate, City and Amaze. The Honda Elevate SUV will come with all three safety features as standard in variants like SV, V and VX.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now safer. Check new safety features and price

Honda has also introduced six airbags and seat belt reminders in City and City Hybrid models. While the first feature has been added to the SV and V variants of the sedan, the seat belt reminder has been included as standard across variants. The City Hybrid sedan will now come with seat belt reminder as standard across all variants. The Honda Amaze sedan only received seat belt reminders for all five seats as standard among the features added to it.

First Published Date: 03 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Amaze City Hybrid Honda Honda Elevate City Amaze Honda Cars India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.