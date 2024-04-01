Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now safer. Check new safety features and price

Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are going to be much safer than before as the Japanese auto giant has announced introduction of new safety features across its lineup. Honda Cars India will now offer three new safety features mandatory in all the models with a refreshed price tag. as a result, Honda Elevate SUV will now come with a new starting price of ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) while the City will be offered at starting price of ₹12.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Honda Amaze sedan now starts from ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate: New safety features and updated price

Honda Cars has introduced safety features like six airbags, three-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seat belts and seat belt reminder for all occupants in Elevate, City and Amaze. TheHonda Elevate SUV will come with all three safety features as standard in variants like SV, V and VX. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO at Honda Cars India, said, “Aligned with our global target for ‘zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda vehicle’s and approach of ‘Safety For Everyone’, we are making 6 airbags as standard offering across Elevate and City."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Besides these new safety features, Honda has also added vanity mirror with lid for driver and front passenger, a 7-inch HD full colour TFT driver display and enhancing AC vent and temperature control knob with silver paint as standard in some of the variants. While the vanity mirror is added to the SV, V and VX variant, the other two features will be available with the TFT MID will be added to only the SV and V variant. The new paint scheme for knobs has been introduced in the V, VX and ZX variants.

The price of the Honda Elevate SUV has been revised after the addition of these features. While the new price starts at ₹11.91 lakh, it goes up to ₹16.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top end ZX variant.

Also Read : Honda Elevate achieves new milestone, 30,000 units sold since launch

Honda City: New safety features and updated price

Honda has also introduced six airbags and seat belt reminder in City and City Hybrid models. While the first feature has been added to the SV and V variants of the sedan, the seat belt reminder has been included as standard across variants. The carmaker has also added a 4.2-inch colour TFT driver display in the SV variant, an 8-speaker premium surround sound system and rear sunshade in the VX variant. The City Hybrid sedan will now come with seat belt reminder as standard across all variants. The price of the updated City starts from ₹12.08 lakh and goes up to ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the strong hybrid version of the sedan.

Honda Amaze: New safety features and updated price

The Honda Amaze sedan only received seat belt reminder for all five seats as standard among the feature added to it. The price of the Honda Amaze now ranges between ₹7.93 lakh and ₹9.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: