HCD India NPS Cargo Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range70 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|HCD India NPS Cargo
|Rs. 80,850Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|110 kg
|Drum
|Disc
|Alloy
|70 km
|3 Hours
|250 W
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|NPS CargoVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|NPS CargoVSMagnus Neo
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|165 km
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|6 kW
|NPS CargoVSV2
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|NPS CargoVSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|NPS CargoVSETrance Neo
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|NPS CargoVSReo
HCD India NPS Cargo is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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