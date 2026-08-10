PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeColoursImages
1/4

HCD INDIA NPS Cargo

₹80,850 - 1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

HCD India NPS Cargo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All NPS Cargo SpecsView specs icon

HCD India NPS Cargo Variants

HCD India NPS Cargo price starts at ₹ 80,850 and goes up to ₹ 1.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). HCD India NPS Cargo comes in 2 variants. HCD India NPS Cargo's top variant is 60 V 42 Ah.
2 Variants Available
NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah
₹80,850*
25 kmph
70 km
NPS Cargo 60 V 42 Ah
₹1.01 Lakhs*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

HCD India NPS Cargo Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
Indian auto component makers are speeding up product development to compete with China and meet global automaker demands.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
The story reviews various electric scooters, highlighting their practicality, comfort, pricing, and performance for everyday urban commuting.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
India's electric vehicle adoption is slow, hindered by consumer range anxiety and inadequate charging infrastructure.Read Full Story

HCD India NPS Cargo Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with NPS Cargo.
HCD India NPS Cargo
Bajaj Chetak
VS
HCD India NPS CargoSelect model
Bajaj ChetakSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

HCD India NPS Cargo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
HCD India NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo image
Rs. 80,850Onwards--Scooters110 kgDrumDiscAlloy70 km3 Hours250 W
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-NPS CargoVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-NPS CargoVSMagnus Neo
Vida V2Vida V2 imageRs. 74,000Onwards
51
25 NmScooters125 kgDiscDrumAlloy165 km5 Hours 55 Minutes6 kWNPS CargoVSV2
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWNPS CargoVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWNPS CargoVSETrance Neo
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WNPS CargoVSReo

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
HCD India NPS Cargo
Suzuki Access 125
VS
Selected Electric Bike
HCD India NPS CargoSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Suzuki Access 125Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

HCD India NPS Cargo Images

HCD India NPS Cargo Image 1
HCD India NPS Cargo Image 2
HCD India NPS Cargo Image 3
HCD India NPS Cargo Image 4

HCD India NPS Cargo Colours

HCD India NPS Cargo is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Yellow
Yellow

HCD India NPS Cargo Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
NPS CargovsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
NPS CargovsMagnus Neo
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
NPS CargovsV2
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
NPS CargovsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
NPS CargovsETrance Neo
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
NPS CargovsOrbiter

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

HCD India NPS Cargo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range70 km
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all NPS Cargo specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesHCD India BikesHCD India NPS Cargo