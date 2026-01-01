The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah, is priced at ₹84,627 (ex-showroom).
The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah is available in 1 colour option: Yellow.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Okinawa Ridge priced between ₹70.1 Thousands - 1.15 Lakhs.
The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah has Riding Modes, Internet Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.