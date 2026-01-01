hamburger icon
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo Front View
HCD India NPS Cargo Left View
HCD India NPS Cargo Seat View
HCD India NPS Cargo Top View
HCD India NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah

84,627*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Check Offers

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Prices

The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah, is priced at ₹84,627 (ex-showroom).

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Range

The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Colours

The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah is available in 1 colour option: Yellow.

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Battery & Range

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Okinawa Ridge priced between ₹70.1 Thousands - 1.15 Lakhs.

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Specs & Features

The NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah has Riding Modes, Internet Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

HCD India NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Price

NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah

₹ 84,627*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,850
Insurance
3,777
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,627
EMI@1,819/mo
HCD India NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1820 mm
Additional Storage
5 L
Kerb Weight
1100 kg
Height
1100 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 16, Rear :- 3.0 - 16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Quad Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
5 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
HCD India NPS Cargo 60 V 26 Ah EMI
EMI1,637 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
76,164
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
76,164
Interest Amount
22,060
Payable Amount
98,224

HCD India NPS Cargo other Variants

NPS Cargo 60 V 42 Ah

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,850
Insurance
4,102
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,952
EMI@2,256/mo
HCD India NPS Cargo Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
NPS CargovsMagnus G Max
Okinawa Ridge

Okinawa Ridge

70,096 - 1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
NPS CargovsRidge
Stella Automobili SA 2000

Stella Automobili SA 2000

86,000 - 94,000Ex-Showroom
NPS CargovsSA 2000
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000Ex-Showroom
NPS CargovsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999Ex-Showroom
NPS CargovsMagnus Grand
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999Ex-Showroom
NPS CargovsFaast F2T

view all specs and features

