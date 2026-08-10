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BENLING INDIA Falcon [2019-2025]

₹69,540*
4.5
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

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Falcon [2019-2025]vsMagnus Neo
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Falcon [2019-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Variants

Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] price starts at ₹ 69,540 .
1 Variant Available
Falcon [2019-2025] STD
₹69,540*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Visual Comparison

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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] image
Rs. 69,540Onwards
4.51
-Scooters-DrumDiscAlloy70-75 km4 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Falcon [2019-2025]VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWFalcon [2019-2025]VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWFalcon [2019-2025]VSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWFalcon [2019-2025]VSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWFalcon [2019-2025]VSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WFalcon [2019-2025]VSS1 Air

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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Images

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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Colours

Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Matt black

Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
4Comfort
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User Reviews

Powerful with unique design
Its performance is unmatchable, and the features it offers at this price point are simply excellent. For daily local use—especially for my college commute—this scooty has been extremely helpful and reliable. The comfort level is impressive, and I absolutely love its stylish design. It’s a perfect blend of looks, performance, and value. I highly recommend this scooty to anyone looking for a convenient and efficient two-wheeler for everyday use.
By: Akshay Mishra (Jul 21, 2025)
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Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range70-75 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Falcon [2019-2025] specs and features

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