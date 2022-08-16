Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at ₹97,520

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Benling India launched its electric scooter on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. The scooter is named ‘Believe’ and the company says the main focus with this scooter is safety. Benling Believe is priced at ₹97,520 (ex-showroom) and is offered in six colour options. There is Magic Grey, Purple, Black, Blue, Yellow and White. A total of 3,000 units are ready to be rolled out whereas another 9,000 units will get ready by November onwards.

The claimed riding range on a single charge of the scooter is 120 km in Eco mode and Sport mode the riding range is 70-75 km. The manufacturer is using its new generation of batteries that are based on lithium iron phosphate. The big highlight of the scooter is the Smart Break down Assist function that helps riders to smoothly sail through 25 kms during a breakdown, just by holding a knob. The warranty on the scooter is 50,000 km or 36 months whichever is earlier.

The battery pack on the Benling Believe is a swappable unit. The LFP battery comes with a micro charger and an auto cut-off system. The battery can be charged fully in around four hours. The BLDC motor has a capacity of 3.2 kWh and is waterproof. The top speed of the scooter is 75 kmph and weighs 248 kgs which is quite a lot. Benling India says that Believe can hit 40 kmph in 5.5 seconds.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The feature list of the scooter includes multiple speed modes, keyless start, park assist functionality, mobile app connectivity, real-time tracking, mobile charging, regenerative braking and an anti-theft alarm. The Believe comes with a class loading capacity of 250 kgs. Braking duties are handled by a disc in the front as well at the rear. The scooter is certified by ARAI/ICAT and the company says that it has been developed specifically for Indian roads.

First Published Date: