Benling India Aura Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range120 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.2 kWh
- Motor Power3.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Benling India Aura
|Rs. 1.22 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|120 km
|4 Hours
|3200 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|AuraVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|AuraVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|AuraVSMagnus Neo
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|AuraVSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|AuraVS450S
Benling India Aura is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|3200 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|120 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
Popular Benling India Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters