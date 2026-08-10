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BENLING INDIA Aura

₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benling India Aura Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    120 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3.2 kW
View All Aura SpecsView specs icon

Benling India Aura Variants

Benling India Aura price starts at ₹ 1.22 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Aura STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
65 kmph
120 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benling India Aura Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jul 2026
EV makers seek a 2034 delay for India's battery policy to align with EU practices and ensure smooth implementation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The article compares several affordable electric SUVs in India, highlighting their prices, battery packs, power, and ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
Delhi's Chief Minister launched 272 new low-floor electric buses, part of a 950-bus expansion to enhance public transport.Read Full Story

Benling India Aura Visual Comparison

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Benling India Aura comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Benling India Aura
Benling India Aura image
Rs. 1.22 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy120 km4 Hours3200 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWAuraVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-AuraVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-AuraVSMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWAuraVSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWAuraVS450S

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Benling India Aura Images

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Benling India Aura Colours

Benling India Aura is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glossy blue

Benling India Aura Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
AuravsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
AuravsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
AuravsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
AuravsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Auravs450S
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
Auravs450X

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Benling India Aura Specifications and Features

Max Power3200 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range120 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Aura specs and features

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