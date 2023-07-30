HT Auto
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13

Benling India Benling Aura Specifications

Benling India Benling Aura starting price is Rs. 73,000 in India. Benling India Benling Aura is available in 1 variant and
73,000* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Benling India Benling Aura Specs

Benling India Benling Aura comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Benling Aura starts at Rs. 73,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benling India Benling Aura sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Benling India Benling Aura Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Aura LI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1175 mm
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1855 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
2500 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Range
120 Km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Fast Charging Time
4 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance, Deattachable Battery, Smart Key, Parking Assistance
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Benling India Benling Aura Alternatives

Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992 - 61,000
Check latest offers
Benling Aura vs R30
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900 - 62,000
Check latest offers
Benling Aura vs BattRE Elect...
Okinawa Dual

Okinawa Dual

58,992 - 83,000
Check latest offers
Benling Aura vs Dual
Odysse Electric Racer

Odysse Electric Racer

59,500 - 76,000
Check latest offers
Benling Aura vs Racer
Gemopai Ryder

Gemopai Ryder

60,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Benling Aura vs Ryder

Benling India News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Benling Believe has a top speed of 75 kmph.&nbsp;
Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at 97,520
16 Aug 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Benling India Benling Aura Variants & Price List

Benling India Benling Aura price starts at ₹ 73,000 and goes upto ₹ 73,000 (Ex-showroom). Benling India Benling Aura comes in 1 variants. Benling India Benling Aura top variant price is ₹ 73,000.

Aura LI
73,000*
2500 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Benling India Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Benling India Bikes

    Trending Benling India Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Benling India Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details