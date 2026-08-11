Introduction:

Chinese motorbike manufacturer CFMoto is considering re-entering the Indian market in 2025. The two-wheeler maker is currently in conversation with a new distributor in India and intends to establish a full sales and service network in the nation. CFMoto's second foray into the Indian market promises to deliver a more robust range than the first. The 250NK streetfighter is one of the motorcycles from the brand that is expected to be launched in India.

CFMOTO 250NK Price:

The CFMoto 250NK is expected to launch with a price tag of ₹1.75 lakh onwards.

When will the CFMOTO 250NK launch in India?

The CFMoto 250NK is expected to launch in India in December 2025.

What are the features and specifications available with the CFMOTO 250NK?

The 250NK features a 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit makes 27.49 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The streetfighter is suspended by 37 mm upside-down telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from a 292 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm rear disc.