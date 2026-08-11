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UPCOMING

CFMOTO 250NK

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.75 Lakhs* Onwards
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Introduction:

Chinese motorbike manufacturer CFMoto is considering re-entering the Indian market in 2025. The two-wheeler maker is currently in conversation with a new distributor in India and intends to establish a full sales and service network in the nation. CFMoto's second foray into the Indian market promises to deliver a more robust range than the first. The 250NK streetfighter is one of the motorcycles from the brand that is expected to be launched in India.

CFMOTO 250NK Price:

The CFMoto 250NK is expected to launch with a price tag of 1.75 lakh onwards.

When will the CFMOTO 250NK launch in India?

The CFMoto 250NK is expected to launch in India in December 2025.

What are the features and specifications available with the CFMOTO 250NK?

The 250NK features a 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit makes 27.49 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The streetfighter is suspended by 37 mm upside-down telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from a 292 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm rear disc.

CFMoto 250NK Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    249 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    33 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    152 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    151 kg
View All 250NK SpecsView specs icon

CFMoto 250NK Variants

CFMoto 250NK price is expected to start at ₹ 1.75 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
250NK 250 NK STD
₹1.75 Lakhs*
249.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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CFMoto 250NK Images

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CFMoto 250NK User Opinions & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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User Reviews

Look, performance
No words for this bike—it's one of the best bikes for speed under ₹2 lakh. I absolutely love this bike.
By: Manish (Jan 31, 2026)
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Highway king with the beast look
Look wise it?s a pretty good and you can get average 38/39 kmpl its depends upon your ride. You can go for it?s value for money.
By: Anil (Jan 27, 2025)
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Perfect Bike For Cruising And City Rides
Its The Best Bike In The Segment For City Riding And A Tours...And It Gives The Best Performance In The Price And The It Can Be Considered As Value For Money Bike As The Super Naked Bike In The 250Cc Segment Makes It The Best Budget Friendly Bike
By: SAMPREETH (Oct 28, 2024)
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News

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
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The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
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10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

CFMoto 250NK Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage33.0 kmpl
Engine249.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed152 Kmph
View all 250NK specs and features

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