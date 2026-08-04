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UPCOMING

CFMOTO 300SR

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs*
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CFMoto 300SR:

The CFMoto 300SR is a sports bike that is speculated to launch in the Indian market. CFMoto is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that had a limited presence in India. Having entered in 2019 with bikes in the 300 cc and 500 cc segments, the company had a manufacturing and distribution tie-up with Bangalore-based AMW Motorcycles. With a lack of after-sales service and poor outreach, CFMoto eventually pulled the plug on the operation.

At present, it is speculated that CFMoto will be re-entering the Indian two-wheeler market in collaboration with different local players, details of which have not yet been revealed. It is expected that the 300SR will be among the new range of motorcycles offered by the brand.

CFMoto 300SR Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    292 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    145 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    165 kg
View All 300SR SpecsView specs icon

CFMoto 300SR Variants

CFMoto 300SR price is expected to start at ₹ 2.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
300SR STD
₹2.49 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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CFMoto 300SR Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
MoRTH plans phased V2V communication for road safety, using exempted 5.9 GHz band, starting October 2027.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
JSW Group is investing ₹2,600 crore in JSW Green Mobility to launch electric vehicles by FY27.Read Full Story

CFMoto 300SR Visual Comparison

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CFMoto 300SR Images

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CFMoto 300SR User Opinions & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.7Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect for all types riders
The most powerful and premium design bike like a superbike is available at the cheapest price...! No one can beat it at this price. It is a segment killer...!
By: Rohit Kumar (Jun 25, 2025)
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Highway Riding Bike
It's really nice bike and I'm also thinking about this bike this is my one and only favourite bike..
By: Ram (Jun 24, 2025)
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Beast look, nice designs something new and cool
It has a cool and edgy design that feels perfect for the new generation, unlike the Soch and Dominar bikes in the same price range, which look too plain in comparison.
By: Siddharth (Jun 14, 2025)
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CFMoto 300SR Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage30.0 kmpl
Engine292.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed145 Kmph
View all 300SR specs and features

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