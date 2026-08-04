CFMoto 300SR:

The CFMoto 300SR is a sports bike that is speculated to launch in the Indian market. CFMoto is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that had a limited presence in India. Having entered in 2019 with bikes in the 300 cc and 500 cc segments, the company had a manufacturing and distribution tie-up with Bangalore-based AMW Motorcycles. With a lack of after-sales service and poor outreach, CFMoto eventually pulled the plug on the operation.

At present, it is speculated that CFMoto will be re-entering the Indian two-wheeler market in collaboration with different local players, details of which have not yet been revealed. It is expected that the 300SR will be among the new range of motorcycles offered by the brand.