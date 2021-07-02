Best CFMoto Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price CFMoto 300NK ₹ 2.29 Lakhs CFMoto 650GT ₹ 5.59 Lakhs CFMoto 650NK ₹ 4.29 Lakhs CFMoto 650MT ₹ 5.29 Lakhs CFMoto 300NK ₹ 2.29 Lakhs

In India, there are 4 CFMoto Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the CFMoto 300NK, CFMoto 650GT, CFMoto 650NK, CFMoto 650MT, CFMoto 300NK. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.