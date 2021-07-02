In India, there are 4 CFMoto Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the CFMoto 300NK, CFMoto 650GT, CFMoto 650NK, CFMoto 650MT, CFMoto 300NK. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 2.29 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best CFMoto Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|CFMoto 300NK
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|CFMoto 650GT
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|CFMoto 650NK
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|CFMoto 650MT
|₹ 5.29 Lakhs
|CFMoto 300NK
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs