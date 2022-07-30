CFMoto Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India CFMoto Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price CFMoto 650MT ₹ 4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs CFMoto 250NK ₹ 1.75 Lakhs CFMoto 250SR ₹ 2 Lakhs CFMoto 300SR ₹ 2.49 - 3 Lakhs CFMoto 650GT ₹ 5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs CFMoto 400GT ₹ 4 Lakhs CFMoto Electric Scooter ₹ 1.7 Lakhs CFMoto 300NK ₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs CFMoto CL-X ₹ 6.5 Lakhs CFMoto 650NK ₹ 3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs

There are a total of 13 CFMoto bike models currently on sale in India and CFMoto bike price starts at Rs. 1,70,000 in India.