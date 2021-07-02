Best CFMoto Bikes

In India, there are 4 CFMoto Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the CFMoto 300NK, CFMoto 650GT, CFMoto 650NK, CFMoto 650MT, CFMoto 300NK. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best CFMoto Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
CFMoto 300NK ₹ 2.29 Lakhs
CFMoto 650GT ₹ 5.59 Lakhs
CFMoto 650NK ₹ 4.29 Lakhs
CFMoto 650MT ₹ 5.29 Lakhs
CFMoto 300NK ₹ 2.29 Lakhs

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4 New CFMoto Bikes found

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CFMoto 300NK Front Left View
1/8

CFMoto 300NK

5.0
1
₹2.29 Lakhs
Engine
292.0 cc
Speed
127 Kmph
Mileage
33.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
CFMoto 650GT Right View
1/11

CFMoto 650GT

₹5.59 Lakhs
Engine
649.3 cc
Speed
195 kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
CFMoto 650NK Front Left View
1/11

CFMoto 650NK

₹4.29 Lakhs
Engine
649.3 cc
Speed
180 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
CFMoto 650MT Front Left View
1/12

CFMoto 650MT

₹5.29 Lakhs
Engine
649.0 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

7 Upcoming CFMoto Bikes

CFMoto 250NK
1/10
UPCOMING

CFMoto 250NK

4.3
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.75 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
249.0 cc
Speed
152 Kmph
Mileage
33.0 kmpl
Check Details
CFMoto MT800 Left View
UPCOMING

CFMoto MT800

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹13 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
799 cc
Speed
118 Kmph
Mileage
22.0 kmpl
Check Details
CFMoto 250SR Right View
UPCOMING

CFMoto 250SR

4.6
5
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
250.0 cc
Speed
128 Kmph
Mileage
35.0 kmpl
Check Details
CFMoto 400NK Front Left View
UPCOMING

CFMoto 400NK

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
400.0 cc
Speed
155 Kmph
Mileage
27.0 kmpl
Check Details
CFMoto 450 MT Front Left View
1/18
UPCOMING

CFMoto 450 MT

4.7
3
Expected Launch in Sept 2027
₹4.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
449.5 cc
Check Details
CFMoto 400GT Front Left View
UPCOMING

CFMoto 400GT

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹4 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
400.0 cc
Speed
139 Kmph
Mileage
30.0 kmpl
Check Details
CFMoto 300SR Left View
UPCOMING

CFMoto 300SR

4.7
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
292.0 cc
Speed
145 Kmph
Mileage
30.0 kmpl
Check Details

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