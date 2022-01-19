HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note

CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note

CFMoto 250 CL-X comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle.250 CL-X by CFMoto may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 06:21 PM
Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.

CFMoto has rolled out the new 250 CL-X quarter-litre neo-retro roadster motorcycle. The bike comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle and uses the same platform and technology. 

The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK, which is a modern-looking quarter-litre naked bike.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 300nk
292.4 cc
₹ 2.29 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Cfmoto 650gt (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 650gt
649.3 cc
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Cfmoto 650nk (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 650nk
649.3 cc
₹ 3.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Cfmoto 650mt (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 650mt
649 cc
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Techo Electra Neo (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Neo
₹ 41,557 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
₹ 47,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

While the technology comes borrowed from the naked street bike, the exterior body design is all-new with more rounded neo-retro lines. It features a classic round headlight with a striking X-shaped DRL that gives it a modern touch. It also features a single stepped seat which gels well with the taller fuel tank of the bike. 

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights)

Built around trellis frame, the motorcycle packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart. This engine has been rated to develop 28hp and 22Nm, as found in the 250NK. The transmission option include a 6-speed unit. 

Apart from the exterior looks and design, the motorcycle has also been update in terms of ergonomics as it offers a slightly more upright riding position against its naked street counterpart. The suspension duties are handled by a front upside-down fork and monoshock at the back, while for braking it gets a disc brake at both ends. Some of the key features on the model include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation and ABS.

(Also Read: CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India)

Chances are less likely that the 250 CL-X will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise. For the record, the 300NK is already sold in India. 

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 04:06 PM IST
TAGS: CFMoto 250 CL-X CF Moto 250 CL-X 2022 CL-X
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?
Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?
Tesla driver faces felony charges in US, crash involving Autopilot killed two
Tesla driver faces felony charges in US, crash involving Autopilot killed two
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV: First drive review
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV: First drive review
2022 Audi Q7 SUV review: Luxury ride basks in refinement of petrol
2022 Audi Q7 SUV review: Luxury ride basks in refinement of petrol
In pics: Audi Q7 SUV all set for India encore
In pics: Audi Q7 SUV all set for India encore

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city