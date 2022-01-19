CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note

CFMoto 250 CL-X comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle.250 CL-X by CFMoto may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise.

CFMoto has rolled out the new 250 CL-X quarter-litre neo-retro roadster motorcycle. The bike comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle and uses the same platform and technology.

The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK, which is a modern-looking quarter-litre naked bike.

While the technology comes borrowed from the naked street bike, the exterior body design is all-new with more rounded neo-retro lines. It features a classic round headlight with a striking X-shaped DRL that gives it a modern touch. It also features a single stepped seat which gels well with the taller fuel tank of the bike.

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights)

Built around trellis frame, the motorcycle packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart. This engine has been rated to develop 28hp and 22Nm, as found in the 250NK. The transmission option include a 6-speed unit.

Apart from the exterior looks and design, the motorcycle has also been update in terms of ergonomics as it offers a slightly more upright riding position against its naked street counterpart. The suspension duties are handled by a front upside-down fork and monoshock at the back, while for braking it gets a disc brake at both ends. Some of the key features on the model include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation and ABS.

(Also Read: CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India)

Chances are less likely that the 250 CL-X will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise. For the record, the 300NK is already sold in India.

First Published Date: