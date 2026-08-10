CFMoto 650GT Key Specs
- Engine649.3 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power62.54 ps
- Speed195 kmph
- Max Torque58.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight226 kg
CFMoto 650GT is priced at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The CFMoto 650GT is available in 1 variant - STD.
CFMoto 650GT comes in two colour options: Black, White.
CFMoto 650GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.3 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
CFMoto 650GT rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha R3 2026, Benelli 502 C.
CFMoto 650GT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|CFMoto 650GT
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649.3 cc
|62.54 PS
|58.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|226 Kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Kawasaki Ninja 500
|Rs. 5.66 LakhsOnwards
|451 cc
|45.4 PS
|42.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|171 kg
|1995 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|650GTVSNinja 500
|Kawasaki Z650
|Rs. 6.65 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|68 PS
|64 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|188 kg
|2055 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|650GTVSZ650
|Benelli 502 C
|Rs. 5.25 LakhsOnwards
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|216 kg
|2240 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|650GTVS502 C
CFMoto 650GT is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|62.54 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|58.5 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.3 cc
|Max Speed
|195 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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