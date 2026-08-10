PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageColoursImages
1/11

CFMOTO 650GT

₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

CFMoto 650GT Price:

CFMoto 650GT is priced at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for CFMoto 650GT?

The CFMoto 650GT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the CFMoto 650GT colour options?

CFMoto 650GT comes in two colour options: Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.3 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha R3 2026, Benelli 502 C.

What is the mileage of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

CFMoto 650GT Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649.3 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    62.54 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    195 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    58.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    226 kg
View All 650GT SpecsView specs icon

CFMoto 650GT Variants

CFMoto 650GT price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
650GT STD
₹5.59 Lakhs*
649.3 cc
195 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

CFMoto 650GT Latest Updates

Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Eric Thomas highlights that success demands intense desire, dedication, and focus to transform dreams into reality.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
The Indian government plans a three-layer safety system for two-wheelers to reduce accidents, requiring technology to ensure safe riding practices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The story compares various adventure motorcycles, highlighting their engines, features, and off-road capabilities for different rider preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
India's auto retail market achieved record February sales in 2026, with significant growth across all vehicle segments, especially two-wheelers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Dec 2025
NTF Group receives the North India Best Employer Brand Award 2025 for its commitment to employee wellbeing and development.Read Full Story

CFMoto 650GT Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 650GT.
CFMoto 650GT
Kawasaki Ninja 500
VS
CFMoto 650GTSelect model
Kawasaki Ninja 500Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

CFMoto 650GT comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
CFMoto 650GT
CFMoto 650GT image
Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards-649.3 cc62.54 PS58.5 NmSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes226 Kg2100 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Kawasaki Ninja 500Kawasaki Ninja 500 imageRs. 5.66 LakhsOnwards
4.43
451 cc45.4 PS42.6 NmSports Bikes171 kg1995 mmDiscDiscAlloy650GTVSNinja 500
Kawasaki Z650Kawasaki Z650 imageRs. 6.65 LakhsOnwards
4.49
649 cc68 PS64 NmSports Naked Bikes188 kg2055 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy650GTVSZ650
Benelli 502 CBenelli 502 C imageRs. 5.25 LakhsOnwards
4.598
500 cc47.5 PS46 NmSports Naked Bikes216 kg2240 mm-DiscAlloy650GTVS502 C

CFMoto 650GT Images

CFMoto 650GT Image 1
CFMoto 650GT Image 2
CFMoto 650GT Image 3
CFMoto 650GT Image 4
CFMoto 650GT Image 5
CFMoto 650GT Image 6

CFMoto 650GT Colours

CFMoto 650GT is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
White
Black

CFMoto 650GT Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs
650GTvsNinja 500
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 Lakhs
650GTvsZ650
UPCOMING
Yamaha R3 2026

Yamaha R3 2026

4.8 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.25 Lakhs
650GTvs502 C

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

CFMoto 650GT Specifications and Features

Max Power62.54 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque58.5 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.0 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine649.3 cc
Max Speed195 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 650GT specs and features

Popular CFMoto Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  CFMoto Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikes

view all specs and features