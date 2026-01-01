hamburger icon
650GTPriceMileageSpecifications
CFMoto 650GT Right View
1/11
CFMoto 650GT Engine View
2/11
CFMoto 650GT Exhaust View
3/11
CFMoto 650GT Front Break View
4/11
CFMoto 650GT Front Tyre View
5/11
CFMoto 650GT Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/11

CFMoto 650GT STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
CFMoto 650GT Key Specs
Engine649.3 cc
View all 650GT specs and features

650GT STD

650GT STD Prices

The 650GT STD, is listed at ₹6.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

650GT STD Mileage

All variants of the 650GT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

650GT STD Colours

The 650GT STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.

650GT STD Engine and Transmission

The 650GT STD is powered by a 649.3 cc engine.

650GT STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 650GT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 500 priced between ₹5.66 Lakhs - 5.76 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z650 priced ₹6.65 Lakhs.

650GT STD Specs & Features

The 650GT STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

CFMoto 650GT STD Price

650GT STD

₹6.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,59,000
RTO
44,720
Insurance
26,611
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,30,331
EMI@13,548/mo
Add to Compare
Close

CFMoto 650GT STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 L
Length
2100 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Height
1340 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
930 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
195 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Retractable type
Rear Suspension
Cantilever type

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
CFMoto 650GT STD EMI
EMI12,193 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,67,297
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,67,297
Interest Amount
1,64,309
Payable Amount
7,31,606

CFMoto 650GT Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs
650GTvsNinja 500
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 Lakhs
650GTvsZ650

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular CFMoto Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  CFMoto Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers