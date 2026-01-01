|Engine
|649.3 cc
The 650GT STD, is listed at ₹6.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 650GT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 650GT STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.
The 650GT STD is powered by a 649.3 cc engine.
In the 650GT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 500 priced between ₹5.66 Lakhs - 5.76 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z650 priced ₹6.65 Lakhs.
The 650GT STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.