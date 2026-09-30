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NORTON Atlas

Exp. Launch on 30 Nov 2026
₹5 - 7 Lakhs*
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Norton Atlas Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Norton Motorcycles launched the Atlas and Atlas GT, featuring distinct designs, a powerful engine, and advanced electronics for adventure and touring.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Norton Atlas Visual Comparison

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Norton Atlas Alternatives

CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

5.29 Lakhs
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BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
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News

HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 celebrated vehicles and innovations shaping the Indian automotive industry.
HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 celebrates vehicles and innovations shaping Indian automotive industry
30 Sept 2026
The inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards took place in New Delhi on September 30, where a five-member jury selected the TVS Apache RTX as the Bike of the Year.
HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX wins Bike of the Year award
30 Sept 2026
The new CAFE-III norms will come into effect from April 1, 2027 and remain in force through March 31, 2032.
Govt notifies CAFE-III norms, aims about 17% improvement in car fuel efficiency by 2032
30 Sept 2026
Nitin Gadkari urged the Indian auto industry to think of ways to make electric vehicles more affordable for consumers.
HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: My dream is to make Indian automobile industry number one globally, says Nitin Gadkari
30 Sept 2026
The FASTag Annual Pass was introduced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 and now costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,075 for FY27.
FASTag Annual Pass reaches one crore milestone
30 Sept 2026
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Norton Atlas Specifications and Features

Body Type Adventure Tourer
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Engine585 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

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