BMW F900 GS Variants BMW F900 GS price starts at ₹ 13.75 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available

Standard ₹13.75 Lakhs* 895 cc 205 km Call/SMS Alerts Clock Instrument Console: Digital Bluetooth Connectivity Mobile Application Seat Type: Single Battery Capacity: 12 V / 9 Ah Low Battery Indicator ABS: Dual Channel ABS View More