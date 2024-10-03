HT Auto
search icon
BMW F900 GS Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

BMW F900 GS

Launch Date: 16 Sept 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 888.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

F900 GS: 895.0 cc

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 192.0 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

F900 GS: 205.0 kmph

Segment average

View all F900 GS Specs and Features

view all specs and features

BMW F900 GS Alternatives

BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F900 GSvsF900 GS Adventure
Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati Multistrada 950

15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F900 GSvsMultistrada 950
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F900 GSvsTiger 900
BMW F 850 GS

BMW F 850 GS

12.95 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
F900 GSvsF 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS Adventure

BMW F 850 GS Adventure

13.75 - 15.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F900 GSvsF 850 GS Adventure
BMW F900 GS Variants

BMW F900 GS price starts at ₹ 13.75 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹13.75 Lakhs*
Engine
895 cc
Max Speed
205 km
feature icon
Call/SMS Alerts
feature icon
Clock
feature icon
Instrument Console: Digital
feature icon
Bluetooth Connectivity
feature icon
Mobile Application
feature icon
Seat Type: Single
feature icon
Battery Capacity: 12 V / 9 Ah
feature icon
Low Battery Indicator
feature icon
ABS: Dual Channel ABS
view more icon
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

BMW F900 GS Specifications and Features

Max Power103 bhp
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine895 cc
Max Speed205 kmph
View all F900 GS specs and features

BMW F900 GS comparison with its competitors

Model Name
BMW F900 GS
BMW F900 GS AdventureDucati Multistrada 950Triumph Tiger 900BMW F 850 GSBMW F 850 GS AdventureBMW F 900 XRMoto Guzzi V85 TTTriumph Tiger 850 Sport
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹13.75 Lakhs
₹14.75 Lakhs
₹15.49 Lakhs
₹13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
₹12.95 Lakhs Onwards
₹13.75 - 15.7 Lakhs
₹10.95 - 12.4 Lakhs
₹15.4 Lakhs
₹11.95 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
895 cc
895 cc
937 cc
888 cc
853 cc
853 cc
895 cc
853 cc
888 cc
Mileage
-
-
22.8 kmpl
21.2 kmpl
24.4 kmpl
24 kmpl
19.1 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
19 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW News

The BMW CE 02 gets a minimal and sleek design with a simple construction and reduced bodywork.
BMW CE 02, an electric two wheeler that costs 4.5 lakh: Here is what it offers
3 Oct 2024
BMW CE 02 comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 lakh
BMW CE 02 first impressions: A pricey plaything for grownups
2 Oct 2024
The BMW CE 02 boasts a sleek, minimalist design with simple construction and minimal bodywork.
BMW CE 02 launched in India at 4.5 lakh. Check details
1 Oct 2024
Carmakers are struggling with weak demand in China and the US, and companies across regions are warning of a worsening outlook for the auto industry amid rising costs.
European carmakers warn on profits in the face of weak demand and rising costs
1 Oct 2024
Audi, BMW and several other luxury carmakers in the UK are seeing their vehicles' headlights being stolen increasingly.
Audi, BMW and other luxury car owners feeling the heat in this country. Here's why
30 Sept 2024
View all
  News

BMW Videos

BMW CE 02 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German auto giant that has been manufactured in India. It joins the CE 04 electric two-wheeler launched in July this year as part of BMW Motorrad's EV lineup in the country.
BMW CE 02 launched. What the first Made-in-India German electric two-wheeler offers: First impressions
1 Oct 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
View all
 
Explore Other Options

BMW F900 GS FAQs

BMW F900 GS comes in a single variant which is the Standard.
The BMW F900 GS boasts a 895 cc engine, generating a max power of 103 bhp.
The BMW F900 GS offers a single variant. The variant, Standard is priced at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield Scram 411

2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scram 411 Price in Delhi
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

21.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
S 1000 XR Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
650MT Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes