Segment Average: 888.0 cc
F900 GS: 895.0 cc
Segment Average: 192.0 kmph
F900 GS: 205.0 kmph
BMW F900 GS price starts at ₹ 13.75 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|103 bhp
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|895 cc
|Max Speed
|205 kmph
|Model Name
BMW F900 GS
|BMW F900 GS Adventure
|Ducati Multistrada 950
|Triumph Tiger 900
|BMW F 850 GS
|BMW F 850 GS Adventure
|BMW F 900 XR
|Moto Guzzi V85 TT
|Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹13.75 Lakhs
₹14.75 Lakhs
₹15.49 Lakhs
₹13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
₹12.95 Lakhs Onwards
₹13.75 - 15.7 Lakhs
₹10.95 - 12.4 Lakhs
₹15.4 Lakhs
₹11.95 Lakhs Onwards
|Engine
895 cc
895 cc
937 cc
888 cc
853 cc
853 cc
895 cc
853 cc
888 cc
|Mileage
-
-
22.8 kmpl
21.2 kmpl
24.4 kmpl
24 kmpl
19.1 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price