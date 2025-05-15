HT Auto
search icon
BMW F 450 GS Right View
1/15
UPCOMING
BMW F 450 GS Left View
2/15
BMW F 450 GS Rear Left View
3/15
BMW F 450 GS Rear Right View
4/15
BMW F 450 GS Front View
5/15
BMW F 450 GS Disc View
View all Images
6/15

BMW F 450 GS

Exp. Launch on 15 May 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
4 - 4.5 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
News
News

F 450 GS Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 144.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

F 450 GS: 450.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 29.85 ps

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

F 450 GS: 48.6 ps

Segment average

About BMW F 450 GS

F 450 GS Latest Update

  • Dreaming of BMW F 450 GS adventure bike? India launch likely in mid-2025
  • EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept revealed. Production bike to arrive in 2025

    • F 450 GS Launch Date

    The BMW F ...Read More

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with F 450 GS.
    BMW F 450 GS
    Kawasaki KLX 140R F
    VS
    BMW F 450 GS
    Select model
    Kawasaki KLX 140R F
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Disc View
    Engine View
    Model Name View
    Rear Tyre View
    Right View
    Left View
    plus icon
    View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    BMW F 450 GS Alternatives

    Kawasaki KLX 140R F

    Kawasaki KLX 140R F

    4.11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    KTM 50 SX

    KTM 50 SX

    4.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes

    BMW F 450 GS Images

    BMW F 450 GS Image 1
    BMW F 450 GS Image 2
    BMW F 450 GS Image 3
    BMW F 450 GS Image 4
    BMW F 450 GS Image 5
    BMW F 450 GS Image 6
    BMW F 450 GS Image 7
    BMW F 450 GS Image 8
    BMW F 450 GS Image 9
    BMW F 450 GS Image 10
    BMW F 450 GS Image 11
    BMW F 450 GS Image 12
    BMW F 450 GS Image 13
    BMW F 450 GS Image 14
    BMW F 450 GS Image 15
    Vehicle Review Contest

    BMW F 450 GS Specifications and Features

    Max Power48.6 PS
    Body TypeOff Road Bikes
    Engine450 cc

    Popular BMW Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  BMW Bikes

    BMW F 450 GS News

    The BMW F 450 GS is a middle-weight adventure motorcycle that will be built locally in India.
    Dreaming of BMW F 450 GS adventure bike? India launch likely in mid-2025
    8 Dec 2024
    The new BMW F 450 GS Concept is targeted at A2 licence holders and has been developed from the ground up
    EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept revealed. Production bike to arrive in 2025
    6 Nov 2024
    BMW believes that overall Mexican new car sales will likely remain little changed in 2025 after double-digit gains this year.
    BMW sees flat Mexico sales on Trump tariffs in 2025
    10 Dec 2024
    Most popular car manufacturers in the country have announced a price hike starting January 2025.
    Cars to get more expensive in 2025. Here are manufacturers that have announced a price hike
    7 Dec 2024
    Here are five sports bikes under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh that you can choose from for your next purchase.
    Looking for sports bikes under 4 lakh? Here are five options for you to consider
    4 Dec 2024
    View all
     BMW F 450 GS News
    Explore Other Options

    BMW F 450 GS FAQs

    The BMW F 450 GS is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 4-4.5 Lakhs.
    The BMW F 450 GS is expected to launch on 15th May 2025, introducing a new addition to the 450 cc segment.
    The BMW F 450 GS features a 450 cc engine delivering a powerful 48.6 PS. It has a manual transmission.
    The BMW F 450 GS faces competition from the likes of Kawasaki KLX 140R F and KTM 50 SX in the 450 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Vida V2

    Vida V2

    96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Lectrix NDuro

    Lectrix NDuro

    84,999 - 94,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric S1 Z

    Ola Electric S1 Z

    59,999 - 64,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Gig

    Ola Electric Gig

    39,999 - 49,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

    2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Chetak 2024

    Bajaj Chetak 2024

    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda CL500 Scrambler

    Honda CL500 Scrambler

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian FTR 1200

    Indian FTR 1200

    16.3 - 16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Off Road Bikes

    Honda XL750 Transalp

    Honda XL750 Transalp

    11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XL750 Transalp Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Hero XPulse 210

    Hero XPulse 210

    1.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

    22.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    1290 Super Adventure S Price in Delhi
    KTM 890 Adventure R

    KTM 890 Adventure R

    15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    890 Adventure R Price in Delhi
    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tuareg 660 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Off Road Bikes