CFMoto 650GT Specifications

CFMoto 650GT starting price is Rs. 5,49,000 in India. CFMoto 650GT is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
CFMoto 650GT Specs

CFMoto 650GT comes with 649.3 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 650GT starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, CFMoto 650GT sits in the Sports Bikes segment

CFMoto 650GT Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
19 L
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2100 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Height
1340 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1
Displacement
649.3 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Chassis
Steel tubular
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cantilever type
Front Suspension
Retractable type
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

CFMoto News

The 2022 model comes covered in orange and blue with white graphics and a bold CFMoto logo on the side panels.
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
29 Jan 2022
Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note
19 Jan 2022
2022 CFMoto 650 GT has also been introduced in new Nebula Black paint scheme which combines grey and matte black paint scheme.
India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights
9 Nov 2021
The 2021 CFMoto NK650 features a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India
23 Oct 2021
The new Race edition of CFMoto 250SR may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.
KTM RC 200 rivalling CFMoto 250SR Race edition revealed
22 Jul 2021
View all
 

CFMoto 650GT Variants & Price List

CFMoto 650GT price starts at ₹ 5.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). CFMoto 650GT comes in 1 variants. CFMoto 650GT top variant price is ₹ 5.49 Lakhs.

STD
5.49 Lakhs*
649.3 cc
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

