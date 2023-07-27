HT Auto
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18

Benelli 502 C Specifications

Benelli 502 C starting price is Rs. 5,30,000 in India. Benelli 502 C is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
5.3 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Benelli 502 C Specs

Benelli 502 C comes with 500 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 25.89 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of 502 C starts at ...Read More

Benelli 502 C Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Brakes Front
Disc
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Arch bar truck
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Brakes Rear
Disc
Fuel Reserve
3 L
Fuel Capacity
21 L
Length
2240 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
950 mm
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
TLI
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain drive
Displacement
500 cc
Compression Ratio
11.5:1
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-plate
Peak Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
69 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Suspension Front
Upside down telescopic fork, ø41mm Outer Tube
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Techometer
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.24s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.82s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
4.65s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
15.41m
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.84s
Highway Mileage
25.89 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
28.57m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
55.91m
City Mileage
26.52 kmpl
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes

Benelli 502 C Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Kawasaki Ninja 400

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
502 C vs Ninja 400
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR500R details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
BSA Gold Star

BSA Gold Star

4.5 - 5 Lakhs
Check Gold Star details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda CB500F

Honda CB500F

4.79 Lakhs Onwards
Check CB500F details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki KX 100

Kawasaki KX 100

4.88 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
502 C vs KX 100

Benelli News

The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
27 Jul 2023
The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
22 Jul 2023
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
27 Jan 2023
View all
 

Benelli 502 C Variants & Price List

Benelli 502 C price starts at ₹ 5.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli 502 C comes in 2 variants. Benelli 502 C top variant price is ₹ 5.35 Lakhs.

Red
5.3 Lakhs*
500 cc
25.89 kmpl
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Black
5.35 Lakhs*
500 cc
25.89 kmpl
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Benelli Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Benelli Bikes

Trending Benelli Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Benelli Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details