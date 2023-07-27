Benelli 502 C comes with 500 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 25.89 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of 502 C starts at Rs. 5.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benelli 502 C sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less