Benelli, the Italian brand of motorcycles, is one of the most famous motorcycle brands in the world. It was started in 1911 by six Benelli brothers who were repairing and manufacturing motorcycle parts. The first motorcycle designed and ridden by these brothers became an instant hit. Since then, Benelli has won more than 1,000 victories in Italian and European Championships with two world titles in 1950 and 1969.
The century-old motorcycle brand is now part of Qianjiang Group, one of the world's largest motorcycle makers from China. Out of the 1.5 million two-wheelers produced by Qianjiang per annum, 50,000 are Benelli branded.
Partnering with DSK Motowheels, Benelli launched its motorcycles in India in 2015. The motorcycles are assembled in the DSK plant at Maharashtra while the high-end bikes are manufactured in Italy. Benelli opened its 49th exclusive dealership in Nashik on March 3, 2022. Benelli achieved the feat of selling 500 superbikes in a year at Bengaluru, an achievement for a superbike brand in a city in India.
Benelli offers its model under the categories of naked, touring, scrambler and classic. Some of the famous Benelli models sold in India are its classic model Imperiale 400, the adventure bike TRK 251, scrambler type Leoncino 500, tourer type TRK 502 and TRK 502X and ultimate urban cruiser Benelli 502c. Benelli is also planning to launch some more superbikes in India by December 2022. Benelli 302R, Benelli 502S, Benelli 402S any series of motorcycles are in a row with the price tags ranging from Rs 3.50 lakh to 8 lakhs.
Benelli Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India
|Benelli Bike Models
|Ex-ShowRoom Price
|Benelli Leoncino 500
|₹ 4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs
|Benelli TRK 502
|₹ 4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
|Benelli 502 C
|₹ 5.3 Lakhs
|Benelli TNT 300
|₹ 2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs
|Benelli Imperiale 400
|₹ 1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs
|Benelli 2021 TNT 600
|₹ 6.2 - 7 Lakhs
|Benelli 600RR
|₹ 6.5 Lakhs
|Benelli 402 S
|₹ 2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
|Benelli Leoncino 250
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs
|Benelli TRK 251
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs