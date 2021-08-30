HT Auto
Benelli, the Italian brand of motorcycles, is one of the most famous motorcycle brands in the world. It was started in 1911 by six Benelli brothers who were repairing and manufacturing motorcycle parts. The first motorcycle designed and ridden by these brothers became an instant hit. Since then, Benelli has won ...Read More

    • Benelli Leoncino 500

    ₹4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Benelli TRK 502

    ₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    30.16 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Benelli 502 C

    ₹5.3 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli TNT 300

    ₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • demo

    • Benelli Imperiale 400

    ₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    33.49 kmpl Kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli 2021 TNT 600

    ₹6.2 - 7 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    19.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in May 22

  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli 600RR

    ₹6.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    18.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in May 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli 402 S

    ₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    23.81 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli Leoncino 250

    ₹2.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    37.38 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • demo

    • Benelli TRK 251

    ₹2.59 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    31.8 kmpl Kmpl
