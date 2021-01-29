Best Benelli Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Benelli TRK 502 ₹ 6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs Benelli 502 C ₹ 5.25 Lakhs Benelli Leoncino 500 ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Onwards Benelli Leoncino 500 ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Onwards

In India, there are 3 Benelli Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Benelli TRK 502, Benelli 502 C, Benelli Leoncino 500, Benelli Leoncino 500. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.