Best Benelli Bikes

In India, there are 3 Benelli Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Benelli TRK 502, Benelli 502 C, Benelli Leoncino 500, Benelli Leoncino 500. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Benelli Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Benelli TRK 502 ₹ 6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs
Benelli 502 C ₹ 5.25 Lakhs
Benelli Leoncino 500 ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Benelli Leoncino 500 ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Onwards

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3 New Benelli Bikes found

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Benelli TRK 502 Front Left View
1/9

Benelli TRK 502

4.5
101
₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs
Engine
500.0 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
30.16 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Benelli 502 C Front Left View
1/14

Benelli 502 C

4.4
98
₹5.25 Lakhs
Engine
500.0 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
26.52 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Benelli Leoncino 500 Front Right View
1/11

Benelli Leoncino 500

₹4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
500.0 cc
Speed
170 Kmph
Mileage
23.0 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

11 Upcoming Benelli Bikes

Benelli TNT 300 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli TNT 300

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
300.0 cc
Speed
154 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli 302R Front Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli 302R

4.0
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
300.0 cc
Speed
150 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli 302 S Front Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli 302 S

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
300.0 cc
Speed
150 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli 752 S Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli 752 S

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
754.0 cc
Speed
220 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli 600RR Front Side View
UPCOMING

Benelli 600RR

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
600.0 cc
Speed
230 Kmph
Mileage
18.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli TRK800 Front Left View
UPCOMING

Benelli TRK800

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
754.0 cc
Speed
160 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli Leoncino 800 Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8 - 9 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
754.0 cc
Speed
230 Kmph
Mileage
18.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli TNT 600 Front Left View
UPCOMING

Benelli TNT 600

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6.2 - 7 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
600.0 cc
Speed
221 Kmph
Mileage
19.0 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli Leoncino 250 Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli Leoncino 250

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
249 cc
Check Details
Benelli 402 S Right View
UPCOMING

Benelli 402 S

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
399.0 cc
Speed
155 Kmph
Mileage
23.81 kmpl
Check Details
Benelli TNT600i Left View
UPCOMING

Benelli TNT600i

4.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6.3 - 6.5 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
600 cc
Check Details

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