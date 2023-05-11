HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market and it is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. The manufacturer launched the new generation of the Classic 350 in 2021 and it was a huge departure from the UCE Classic 350. However, in this segment, some people might be looking for a premium motorcycle. Benelli offers its Imperiale 400 in the Indian market which some customers might be cross-shopping the Classic 350 with. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 21:00 PM
Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Looks

In terms of looks, both motorcycles have a retro design. They have a teardrop fuel tank, a split seat setup, spoked rims and circular lighting elements.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Engine

Royal Enfield is using its new J-platform engine for the Classic 350. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. However, it is tuned differently for every motorcycle. It puts out 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Benelli is using a 374 cc air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Both motorcycles get a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Features

Both motorcycles come with an analogue instrument cluster with a digital readout and hazard light switch. The Imperiale's unit also gets a tachometer but the Classic 350 gets a USB port for charging mobile devices.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price

The Classic 350 is priced between 1.90 lakh and 2.21 lakh. On the other hand, the Benelli Imperiale 400 costs 2.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 21:00 PM IST
TAGS: Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Benelli Imperiale 400
