Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI), part of the Mahavir Group, has announced new colour options for the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X adventure motorcycles. The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 is now available in Grey, White and the new Black and Forest Green colour options. Meanwhile, the 2023 Benelli TRK 502X gets four colours including Grey, White, Yellow and the new Forest Green shade.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2023, 15:04 PM
The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options

The update also comes with a price hike of 25,000 on the MY2023 models. The Benelli TRK 502 is now priced at 5.85 lakh, while the TRK 502X is priced at 6.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The new colours have been introduced right in time as the buying sentiment is at a high with the festive season coming closer. Benelli dealerships are accepting bookings for the TRK range for a token amount of 10,000 while deliveries have also begun.

Also Read : Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices

The 2023 Benelli TRK 502X is now available in a new Forest Green shade in addition to the existing three colours

Both the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X draw power from the same 500 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor tuned for 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The TRK 502X gets spoked wheels as opposed to alloys on the TRK 502. In terms of equipment, the TRK range gets crash guards and knuckle guards as standard, a tall windscreen, rear pannier mount brackets, an adjustable handlebar, wide seats for the rider and pillion, as well as backlit switchgear, engine heat air ducts, a 20-litre fuel tank, engine bash plate and more.

Furthermore, the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X get a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard, along with 24x7 roadside assistance. The bikes compete against the Moto Morini X-Cape, Kawasaki Versys 650, Honda CB500X and the like.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2023, 15:04 PM IST
