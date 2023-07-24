HT Auto
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Ultraviolette F77 Specifications

Ultraviolette F77 starting price is Rs. 3,80,000 in India. Ultraviolette F77 is available in 3 variant and
3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Ultraviolette F77 Specs

Ultraviolette F77 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of F77 starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ultraviolette F77 sits in the Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Ultraviolette F77 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Limited
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
307 km/charge
Max Speed
152 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
3
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
32000 w
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Gear Box
Single reduction helical gear box
Chassis
Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ride Modes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Multi-function 5" TFT display
Battery Warranty
8 Years or 100000 km
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Ultraviolette F77 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

3.15 Lakhs Onwards
Check KM 5000 EV details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs
Check Emflux Two details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One

Emflux Motors Emflux One

5.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Emflux One details
View similar Bikes

Ultraviolette F77 News

Rannvijay Singha taking delivery of his limited edition UItraviolette F77 at his residence in Mumbai.
VJ Rannvijay Singha takes delivery of limited edition Ultraviolette F77 electric bike
24 Jul 2023
Dulquer Salmaan (centre) with Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam (left) and Niraj Rajmohan (right)
Actor Dulquer Salmaan takes delivery of his Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike
18 Apr 2023
The F77 Limited gets a unique colour scheme.
Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition electric bike's deliveries begin in this city
18 Apr 2023
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycles
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle's deliveries begin
28 Feb 2023
The Ultraviolette F77 lives up to its claim of being India's fastest electric motorcycle bringing a good mix of practicality and thrills
Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Worth the wait!
30 Jan 2023
View all
 

Ultraviolette F77 Variants & Price List

Ultraviolette F77 price starts at ₹ 3.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 comes in 3 variants. Ultraviolette F77 top variant price is ₹ 5.5 Lakhs.

STD
3.8 Lakhs*
27000 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Recon
4.55 Lakhs*
29000 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Limited
5.5 Lakhs*
32000 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details