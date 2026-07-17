Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a fully-faired middleweight sport touring motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer, designed to offer a balance between daily usability and performance-focused touring. As a member of the long-standing Ninja series, the Ninja 650 combines practicality with sport-oriented styling, positioning itself as a versatile option for riders seeking a comfortable yet engaging ride on highways as well as city roads.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price:

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in a single variant in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price for this variant is set at ₹7,27,000.

When was the Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was launched in India in April 2025 with a new Lime Green colour scheme. The updated iteration of the sports tourer remained unchanged mechanically.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 are available?

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in a single variant in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price for this variant is set at ₹7,27,000. There is only one colour scheme offered with the motorcycle, identified as Lime Green, which carries forward the brand’s racing-inspired design aesthetic.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

In terms of styling, the Ninja 650 features a sharp and aerodynamic full fairing consistent with Kawasaki’s Ninja family of sportbikes. The bike includes a fully digital TFT instrument console that provides all essential ride information and supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The lighting system is fully LED, covering the headlamp, taillamp, and indicators. Standard safety equipment includes a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a two-mode traction control system, which can be disengaged based on rider preference and road conditions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that conforms to BS6 emission norms. This engine delivers a peak power output of 67.3 bhp and a maximum torque of 64 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is supported by an assist and slipper clutch. The bike is supported by a trellis frame and rides on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system includes a 300mm twin-petal disc setup at the front and a 220mm petal disc at the rear

What is the Kawasaki Ninja 650’s mileage?

The ARAI-certified mileage offered by the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is 21 kmpl. Real-world fuel efficiency figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The Ninja 650 brings a ground clearance of 130 mm, a kerb weight of 196 kg, and a seat height of 790 mm.

What does the Kawasaki Ninja 650 rival in its segment?

In the Indian market, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 competes directly with the Honda CBR650R, which also occupies the mid-weight sport touring category.