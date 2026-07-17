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KAWASAKI Ninja 650

₹7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
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Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a fully-faired middleweight sport touring motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer, designed to offer a balance between daily usability and performance-focused touring. As a member of the long-standing Ninja series, the Ninja 650 combines practicality with sport-oriented styling, positioning itself as a versatile option for riders seeking a comfortable yet engaging ride on highways as well as city roads.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price:

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in a single variant in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price for this variant is set at 7,27,000.

When was the Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was launched in India in April 2025 with a new Lime Green colour scheme. The updated iteration of the sports tourer remained unchanged mechanically.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 are available?

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in a single variant in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price for this variant is set at 7,27,000. There is only one colour scheme offered with the motorcycle, identified as Lime Green, which carries forward the brand’s racing-inspired design aesthetic.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

In terms of styling, the Ninja 650 features a sharp and aerodynamic full fairing consistent with Kawasaki’s Ninja family of sportbikes. The bike includes a fully digital TFT instrument console that provides all essential ride information and supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The lighting system is fully LED, covering the headlamp, taillamp, and indicators. Standard safety equipment includes a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a two-mode traction control system, which can be disengaged based on rider preference and road conditions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that conforms to BS6 emission norms. This engine delivers a peak power output of 67.3 bhp and a maximum torque of 64 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is supported by an assist and slipper clutch. The bike is supported by a trellis frame and rides on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system includes a 300mm twin-petal disc setup at the front and a 220mm petal disc at the rear

What is the Kawasaki Ninja 650’s mileage?

The ARAI-certified mileage offered by the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is 21 kmpl. Real-world fuel efficiency figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The Ninja 650 brings a ground clearance of 130 mm, a kerb weight of 196 kg, and a seat height of 790 mm.

What does the Kawasaki Ninja 650 rival in its segment?

In the Indian market, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 competes directly with the Honda CBR650R, which also occupies the mid-weight sport touring category.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    210 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    64 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    196 kg
View All Ninja 650 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Variants

Kawasaki Ninja 650 price starts at ₹ 7.77 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.91 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Ninja 650's top variant is STD (2026).
2 Variants Available
Ninja 650 STD
₹7.77 Lakhs*
649 cc
210 kmph
Ninja 650 STD (2026)
₹7.91 Lakhs*
649 cc
210 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Kawasaki offers a free touring windshield with the Ninja 650, enhancing value for sportbike touring enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Zoji-La Tunnel construction reaches a crucial milestone, enhancing connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh for travel and defense.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
India introduces its first stop-free toll system on the Surat-Bharuch highway, enhancing traffic flow and reducing commute times.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
The latest scrambler motorcycles enhance performance, features, and rugged designs while improving power and off-road capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Mar 2026
Portronics launched Tune Prime, a ₹11,999 wireless adapter for converting wired infotainment systems to wireless.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Ninja 650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650 image
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Images

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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Image 3
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Colours

Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Lime Green
Lime green

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Kawasaki Ninja 650 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Design very awesome
The Ninja bike has an awesome design, a premium price, excellent speed, a smooth color finish, and offers a very smooth driving experience.
By: Jaykrishn kumar (Mar 5, 2025)
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Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power68 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque64 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage21.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed210 kmph
View all Ninja 650 specs and features

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