|Engine
|649 cc
The Ninja 650 STD, is listed at ₹8.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja 650 STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.
The Ninja 650 STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the Ninja 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R priced ₹9.4 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z650 priced ₹6.65 Lakhs.
The Ninja 650 STD has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.