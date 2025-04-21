hamburger icon
Ninja 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Front Right View
1/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Left View
2/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Right View
3/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Engine View
4/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Exhaust View
5/11
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Front Break View
View all Images
6/11

Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Ninja 650 specs and features

Ninja 650 STD

Ninja 650 STD Prices

The Ninja 650 STD, is listed at ₹8.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja 650 STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja 650 STD Colours

The Ninja 650 STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.

Ninja 650 STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja 650 STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Ninja 650 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R priced ₹9.4 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z650 priced ₹6.65 Lakhs.

Ninja 650 STD Specs & Features

The Ninja 650 STD has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD Price

Ninja 650 STD

₹8.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,77,000
RTO
66,240
Insurance
35,340
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,78,580
EMI@18,884/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 litres
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2115 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Height
1145 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABS
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
210 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD EMI
EMI16,996 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,90,721
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,90,721
Interest Amount
2,29,020
Payable Amount
10,19,741

Kawasaki Ninja 650 other Variants

Ninja 650 STD (2026)

₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,91,000
RTO
63,280
Insurance
30,252
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,532
EMI@19,012/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 Lakhs
Ninja 650vsNinja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 Lakhs
Ninja 650vsZ650
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

8.99 Lakhs
Ninja 650vsTrident 660

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers