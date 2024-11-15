Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD

5.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Key Specs
Engine451 cc
Power45.41 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Speed189 kmph
View all Ninja 500 specs and features

Ninja 500 STD Latest Updates

Ninja 500 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Ninja 500 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 1995 mm
  • Max Power: 45.41 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin, DOHC, 8 valves
    • ...Read More

    Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD Price

    STD
    ₹5.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    451 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,24,000
    RTO
    41,920
    Insurance
    26,061
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,91,981
    EMI@12,724/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Length
    1995 mm
    Wheelbase
    1375 mm
    Kerb Weight
    171 kg
    Height
    1120 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17 Rear :-150/60-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    189 kmph
    Max Power
    45.41 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    58.6 mm
    Max Torque
    42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    451 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin, DOHC, 8 valves
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    70 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Fork
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sump, Trail - 92 mm, Caliper - front and Rear - Balanced actuation dual-piston
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD EMI
    EMI11,452 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    5,32,782
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    5,32,782
    Interest Amount
    1,54,312
    Payable Amount
    6,87,094

    Kawasaki Ninja 500 Alternatives

    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457 STD

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja 500 vs RS 457
    Ultraviolette F77

    Ultraviolette F77 Limited

    3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja 500 vs F77
    Benelli 502 C

    Benelli 502 C Black

    5.85 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja 500 vs 502 C
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD

    5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja 500 vs Ninja 650
    Kawasaki Z650

    Kawasaki Z650 STD

    5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja 500 vs Z650

    Popular Sports Bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15 V4 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    FZS-FI V3 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    1.46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS160 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Bikes

    Top Luxury Bikes

    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kawasaki Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details