Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 500 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is mainly compared to Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Delhi, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Delhi and Honda CBR500R starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD ₹ 5.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price