HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Eicma 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 And Z500 Revealed Globally. Check Details

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 revealed globally. Check details

Kawasaki has unveiled two all-new middle-weight motorcycles at EICMA 2023. They are the Ninja 500 and Z 500. Both motorcycles share the same underpinnings and will be sold in two variants - Standard and SE. As of now, the manufacturer has not officially announced whether the new 500 cc motorcycles will make their way to the Indian market or not.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 17:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.

Powering both motorcycles is a 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine whose power and torque outputs have not been unveiled. However, this is the same engine that is doing duty on the Eliminator 500. In the cruiser, the engine puts out a max power output of 45.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Kawasaki uses a trellis frame for both motorcycles that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 400 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kawasaki Z400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki Z400
₹ 4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Adventure
₹ 4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 400gt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
CFMoto 400GT
₹ 4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aprilia RS 457
₹ 4 - 5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The motorcycles are equipped with an LCD instrument cluster as standard. The SE variant which is a higher-spec version comes with a USB Type C charging port and Bluetooth connectivity using Kawasaki Rideology App.

Kawasaki Z500
The Z500 is the naked version of the Ninja 500. It is offered in three colour schemes.
Kawasaki Z500
The Z500 is the naked version of the Ninja 500. It is offered in three colour schemes.

Depending on the market, the SE version might also come with a smoke-style instrument panel cover, radiator screen, crash sliders, pillion seat cover, tank pad plus knee grip pads. In terms of genuine accessories, Kawasaki will offer a large windshield (in clear or smoke), tank bag, wheel rim tape and an accessory seat with a 30 mm taller height.

The Ninja 500 also gets a special edition that comes with a special edition that gets unique colour graphic treatment, the SE includes KIPASS keyless ignition as standard plus a TFT meter and USB-C outlet.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2023, 17:08 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja 500 Z500

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 479 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.