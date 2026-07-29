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KAWASAKI Ninja 300

₹3.17 - 3.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
6
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Variants

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains one of the most iconic and highly sought-after entry-level supersport motorcycles in India. With the recent launch of the updated version in 2026, the Japanese automaker continues to offer a highly refined parallel-twin experience tailored for both daily urban commutes and spirited weekend rides. Known for its smooth power delivery, accessible ergonomics, and distinct racing character, the Ninja 300 holds a formidable position in the premium 300cc motorcycle segment.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price in India

The pricing for the Kawasaki Ninja 300 reflects its premium twin-cylinder engine and legendary brand reliability. Based on the latest updates in 2026, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Variant / EditionEx-Showroom Price
Ninja 300 STD 3.17 Lakhs
Ninja 300 (Latest Edition) 3.34 Lakhs

Note: On-road prices will vary based on city-specific RTO registration and insurance charges.

Engine Specifications and Performance

At the heart of the Ninja 300 is a highly refined powertrain that balances city tractability with high-revving highway performance. The liquid-cooled setup is equipped with advanced Heat Management Technology to keep engine temperatures optimal during heavy traffic conditions.

  • Engine Type: 296 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin, DOHC
  • Maximum Power: 39 PS at 11,000 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox
  • Clutch: Assist and Slipper Clutch (prevents rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts)
  • Top Speed: Approximately 160 to 182 kmph

Mileage and Riding Range

Despite its performance-oriented nature, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 delivers practical fuel efficiency, making it highly suitable for daily usage and light touring.

  • ARAI Certified Mileage: 30 kmpl
  • City Mileage: 22 to 25 kmpl
  • Highway Mileage: 28 to 30 kmpl

Coupled with a massive 17-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle offers a generous real-world riding range of over 400 kilometres on a single fill-up, reducing the need for frequent fuel stops on long trips.

Design, Dimensions, and Key Features

The motorcycle retains the aggressive, aerodynamic styling characteristic of the Ninja lineup, maintaining the iconic Lime Green racing-inspired colour scheme. Recent styling and hardware updates keep the motorcycle relevant for modern riders while retaining its classic charm.

  • Lighting and Display: The motorcycle features twin-pod projector LED headlamps and a taller windscreen for superior wind deflection at high speeds. The instrument cluster remains a classic enthusiast favourite, featuring a prominent analogue tachometer paired with a digital display for speed, trip, and fuel readings.
  • Kerb Weight: 179 kg
  • Seat Height: 780 mm (highly accessible for shorter riders)
  • Ground Clearance: 140 mm
  • Braking and Safety: Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard equipment. Braking duties are handled by a 290 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear.
  • Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres (Front: 110/70-17, Rear: 140/70-17).

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Competitors

In the competitive entry-level supersport market, the Ninja 300 goes head-to-head with several strong single- and twin-cylinder contenders. While some competitors may feature more modern electronic rider aids like traction control or digital TFT displays, the Ninja 300 continues to appeal to purists looking for unmatched engine refinement and a proven track record.

Key alternatives in the Indian market include:

  1. Yamaha R3: Its closest twin-cylinder rival, offering slightly higher power but at a higher price point.
  2. KTM RC 390: A highly aggressive, feature-rich single-cylinder track machine.
  3. TVS Apache RR 310: An excellent value-for-money single-cylinder sports tourer with multiple riding modes.
  4. BMW G 310 RR: A premium-badged single-cylinder alternative focused on handling and everyday usability.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    296 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    39 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    182 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    26.1 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    179 kg
View All Ninja 300 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Variants

Kawasaki Ninja 300 price starts at ₹ 3.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Ninja 300's top variant is STD 2027.
2 Variants Available
Ninja 300 STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
296 cc
182 kmph
Ninja 300 STD 2027
₹3.34 Lakhs*
296 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
Kawasaki launches 2027 Ninja 300 in India at ₹3.34 lakh, unchanged mechanically and aesthetically, with Lime Green color.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
The Daytona 660, Ninja 650, and GSX-8R offer versatile performance and comfort, catering to both daily rides and long tours.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Choosing the right two-wheeler loan requires careful consideration of interest rates and EMIs, aided by online calculators.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
India's first official F1 Sim Racing Championship launches, creating opportunities for emerging motorsport talent through competitive virtual racing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Nov 2025
Kawasaki India offers cashback vouchers on selected motorcycles, providing significant discounts until November 30, 2025.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Ninja 300 comparison with similar Bikes

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Kawasaki Ninja 300
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Images

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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Colours

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Candy Lime Green And Ebony
Lime Green
Candy lime green and ebony

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Alternatives

BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
Ninja 300vsG 310 RR
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
Ninja 300vsApache RR 310
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Onwards
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Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
Ninja 300vsR3
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.23 Lakhs Onwards
Ninja 300vsRC 390
KTM 390 Duke R

KTM 390 Duke R

3.39 Lakhs
Ninja 300vs390 Duke R

Kawasaki Ninja 300 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Kawasaki Ninja 300 for its comfort, aesthetics, and performance. However, they find it outdated compared to competitors and feel the need for modern updates.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconGood engine performance
  • check circle iconDecent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconAttractive design
  • check circle iconReliable brakes

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconOutdated model
  • warning iconHigher competition from KTM RC390
  • warning iconPrice increase with new models
  • warning iconLack of modern features
  • warning iconNeed for design updates

User Reviews

Very good and nice bike
It’s like a monster an extremely powerful and thrilling bike. I like it a lot. The sound is fantastic and adds to the overall experience.
By: Vaibhav (Mar 28, 2026)
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Sporty and stylish
It looks great and the sound is amazing. This is my favorite bike ever. I also plan to buy a new Ninja 300 next month.
By: Saurabh (Feb 14, 2026)
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Sports bike for daily commuting
The engine performs very well, making it a great bike for daily commuting. Fuel efficiency is decent, and the brakes are good.
By: Manish Raj Singh (Oct 31, 2025)
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Tiger Bike
Everything about this bike is so nice! It's the best bike and my favorite. I really like the Kawasaki Ninja 300?such a nice bike
By: Preetam Singh maravi (Feb 7, 2025)
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The Perfect Rider with a Beastly Look
Best ride experience ever with a balanced aerodynamic design. Most comfortable rides ever. An eye-catcher on the streets.
By: Arjun viswanath (Nov 16, 2024)
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Kawasaki Ninja 300 Related News

The Ninja 300 uses a 296 cc parallel twin engine.
3 sports bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Kawasaki Ninja 300
29 Jun 2026
Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.43 lakh ex-showroom.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Here are 5 things to know about the updated sports bike
31 May 2025
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is offered in three colour options.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched at 3.43 lakh
30 May 2025
Kawasaki Eliminator uses 451cc liquid-cooled engine.
Kawasaki Eliminator, ZX-4R and Ninja 300 get benefits of up to 40,000. Check details
26 Apr 2025
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Related News

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications and Features

Max Power39 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque26.1 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine296 cc
Max Speed182 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ninja 300 specs and features

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