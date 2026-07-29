The Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains one of the most iconic and highly sought-after entry-level supersport motorcycles in India. With the recent launch of the updated version in 2026, the Japanese automaker continues to offer a highly refined parallel-twin experience tailored for both daily urban commutes and spirited weekend rides. Known for its smooth power delivery, accessible ergonomics, and distinct racing character, the Ninja 300 holds a formidable position in the premium 300cc motorcycle segment.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price in India

The pricing for the Kawasaki Ninja 300 reflects its premium twin-cylinder engine and legendary brand reliability. Based on the latest updates in 2026, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Variant / Edition Ex-Showroom Price Ninja 300 STD ₹ 3.17 Lakhs Ninja 300 (Latest Edition) ₹ 3.34 Lakhs

Note: On-road prices will vary based on city-specific RTO registration and insurance charges.

Engine Specifications and Performance

At the heart of the Ninja 300 is a highly refined powertrain that balances city tractability with high-revving highway performance. The liquid-cooled setup is equipped with advanced Heat Management Technology to keep engine temperatures optimal during heavy traffic conditions.

Engine Type: 296 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin, DOHC

296 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin, DOHC Maximum Power: 39 PS at 11,000 rpm

39 PS at 11,000 rpm Peak Torque: 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm

26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox

6-speed manual gearbox Clutch: Assist and Slipper Clutch (prevents rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts)

Assist and Slipper Clutch (prevents rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts) Top Speed: Approximately 160 to 182 kmph

Mileage and Riding Range

Despite its performance-oriented nature, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 delivers practical fuel efficiency, making it highly suitable for daily usage and light touring.

ARAI Certified Mileage: 30 kmpl

30 kmpl City Mileage: 22 to 25 kmpl

22 to 25 kmpl Highway Mileage: 28 to 30 kmpl

Coupled with a massive 17-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle offers a generous real-world riding range of over 400 kilometres on a single fill-up, reducing the need for frequent fuel stops on long trips.

Design, Dimensions, and Key Features

The motorcycle retains the aggressive, aerodynamic styling characteristic of the Ninja lineup, maintaining the iconic Lime Green racing-inspired colour scheme. Recent styling and hardware updates keep the motorcycle relevant for modern riders while retaining its classic charm.

Lighting and Display: The motorcycle features twin-pod projector LED headlamps and a taller windscreen for superior wind deflection at high speeds. The instrument cluster remains a classic enthusiast favourite, featuring a prominent analogue tachometer paired with a digital display for speed, trip, and fuel readings.

The motorcycle features twin-pod projector LED headlamps and a taller windscreen for superior wind deflection at high speeds. The instrument cluster remains a classic enthusiast favourite, featuring a prominent analogue tachometer paired with a digital display for speed, trip, and fuel readings. Kerb Weight: 179 kg

179 kg Seat Height: 780 mm (highly accessible for shorter riders)

780 mm (highly accessible for shorter riders) Ground Clearance: 140 mm

140 mm Braking and Safety: Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard equipment. Braking duties are handled by a 290 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear.

Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard equipment. Braking duties are handled by a 290 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres (Front: 110/70-17, Rear: 140/70-17).

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Competitors

In the competitive entry-level supersport market, the Ninja 300 goes head-to-head with several strong single- and twin-cylinder contenders. While some competitors may feature more modern electronic rider aids like traction control or digital TFT displays, the Ninja 300 continues to appeal to purists looking for unmatched engine refinement and a proven track record.

Key alternatives in the Indian market include: