Kawasaki Ninja 300 Key Specs
- Engine296 cc
- Mileage30 kmpl
- Power39 ps
- Speed182 kmph
- Max Torque26.1 Nm
- Kerb Weight179 kg
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains one of the most iconic and highly sought-after entry-level supersport motorcycles in India. With the recent launch of the updated version in 2026, the Japanese automaker continues to offer a highly refined parallel-twin experience tailored for both daily urban commutes and spirited weekend rides. Known for its smooth power delivery, accessible ergonomics, and distinct racing character, the Ninja 300 holds a formidable position in the premium 300cc motorcycle segment.
The pricing for the Kawasaki Ninja 300 reflects its premium twin-cylinder engine and legendary brand reliability. Based on the latest updates in 2026, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:
|Variant / Edition
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ninja 300 STD
|₹3.17 Lakhs
|Ninja 300 (Latest Edition)
|₹3.34 Lakhs
Note: On-road prices will vary based on city-specific RTO registration and insurance charges.
At the heart of the Ninja 300 is a highly refined powertrain that balances city tractability with high-revving highway performance. The liquid-cooled setup is equipped with advanced Heat Management Technology to keep engine temperatures optimal during heavy traffic conditions.
Despite its performance-oriented nature, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 delivers practical fuel efficiency, making it highly suitable for daily usage and light touring.
Coupled with a massive 17-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle offers a generous real-world riding range of over 400 kilometres on a single fill-up, reducing the need for frequent fuel stops on long trips.
The motorcycle retains the aggressive, aerodynamic styling characteristic of the Ninja lineup, maintaining the iconic Lime Green racing-inspired colour scheme. Recent styling and hardware updates keep the motorcycle relevant for modern riders while retaining its classic charm.
In the competitive entry-level supersport market, the Ninja 300 goes head-to-head with several strong single- and twin-cylinder contenders. While some competitors may feature more modern electronic rider aids like traction control or digital TFT displays, the Ninja 300 continues to appeal to purists looking for unmatched engine refinement and a proven track record.
Key alternatives in the Indian market include:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|Rs. 3.17 LakhsOnwards
|296 cc
|39 PS
|26.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|179 kg
|2015 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|BMW G 310 RR
|Rs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|34 PS
|27.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|174 kg
|2001 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja 300VSG 310 RR
|TVS Apache RR 310
|Rs. 2.78 LakhsOnwards
|312.2 cc
|38 PS
|29 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|174 kg
|2001 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Ninja 300VSApache RR 310
|Yamaha R3
|Rs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
|321 cc
|42 PS
|29.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|169 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Ninja 300VSR3
|KTM RC 390
|Rs. 3.23 LakhsOnwards
|373.27 cc
|43.5 PS
|37 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|172 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Ninja 300VSRC 390
|KTM 390 Duke R
|Rs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|-
|39 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|168.3 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ninja 300VS390 Duke R
Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Kawasaki Ninja 300 for its comfort, aesthetics, and performance. However, they find it outdated compared to competitors and feel the need for modern updates.
|Max Power
|39 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|26.1 Nm
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|296 cc
|Max Speed
|182 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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