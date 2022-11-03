BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Which sportsbike should you buy?

BMW has the G 310 RR as its entry-level fully faired motorcycle. It competes against the Ninja 300 which is the most affordable Ninja from Kawasaki.

BMW Motorrad launched their most affordable super sports motorcycle on the 15th of July and the brand has received a positive response from the Indian market. At this price point, the G 310 RR will be competing against the Kawasaki Ninja 300. So, which one should a person buy? Here, is a comparison between the BMW G 310 RR and the Kawasaki Ninja 300:

BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Looks

In terms of design, the BMW looks like a TVS Apache RR 310 but that is not necessarily a bad thing because Apache RR 310 is a good-looking motorcycle. A special mention goes to the paint scheme on the Sport trim of the G 310 RR because it is inspired by the M-division of BMW. On the other hand, Ninja 300 has a typical Ninja styling with twin headlamps, a muscular fuel tank and green elements.

BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Specs

In terms of power outputs, the Ninja 300 is clearly the more powerful of the two. The Ninja 300 is powered by a 296 cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 39 PS of max power and 26 Nm of peak torque. The G 310 RR is powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 34 PS and 27 Nm in Sport and Track mode. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Features

The Kawasaki is equipped with an analogue tachometer with a pretty basic digital instrument cluster whereas the G 310 RR gets a TFT screen mounted vertically. The G 310 RR also gets all LED lighting whereas the Ninja is still using halogens. The G 310 RR also comes with riding modes which the Ninja misses out on.

BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Price

In terms of pricing, the G 310 RR is more affordable as it starts at ₹2.85 lakh and the Sport trim is priced at ₹2.99 lakh. The Ninja 300 is priced at 3.40 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

