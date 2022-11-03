BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Which sportsbike should you buy?
BMW Motorrad launched their most affordable super sports motorcycle on the 15th of July and the brand has received a positive response from the Indian market. At this price point, the G 310 RR will be competing against the Kawasaki Ninja 300. So, which one should a person buy? Here, is a comparison between the BMW G 310 RR and the Kawasaki Ninja 300:
BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Looks
In terms of design, the BMW looks like a TVS Apache RR 310 but that is not necessarily a bad thing because Apache RR 310 is a good-looking motorcycle. A special mention goes to the paint scheme on the Sport trim of the G 310 RR because it is inspired by the M-division of BMW. On the other hand, Ninja 300 has a typical Ninja styling with twin headlamps, a muscular fuel tank and green elements.
BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Specs
In terms of power outputs, the Ninja 300 is clearly the more powerful of the two. The Ninja 300 is powered by a 296 cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 39 PS of max power and 26 Nm of peak torque. The G 310 RR is powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 34 PS and 27 Nm in Sport and Track mode. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Features
The Kawasaki is equipped with an analogue tachometer with a pretty basic digital instrument cluster whereas the G 310 RR gets a TFT screen mounted vertically. The G 310 RR also gets all LED lighting whereas the Ninja is still using halogens. The G 310 RR also comes with riding modes which the Ninja misses out on.
BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Price
In terms of pricing, the G 310 RR is more affordable as it starts at ₹2.85 lakh and the Sport trim is priced at ₹2.99 lakh. The Ninja 300 is priced at 3.40 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.