2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launches in India, price starts at 3.43 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has announced the launch of the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the country at a starting price of ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The 300 cc mean machine now comes available in three different colour options, which are Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. Besides that, the performance and riding dynamics too claim to have been improved from before.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer says that the new Kawasaki Ninja 300 with the Lime Green paint theme has the colour as the base colour with black graphics on the fairing along with red highlights. The styling of the bike has been improved by a race-inspired livery, claims the manufacturer. The Candy Lime Green paint of the model, being a dual-tone colour theme, comes with updated graphics on the side panels and the fuel tank. The Metallic Moon Dust Grey claims to come as the darkest of modern grey tones, and the bike wears a black splash and green-coloured overall design on panels and cowl.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes packed with a host of features that make it an appealing best sports bike in its category. The bike draws power from a liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel twin 296 cc DOHC, eight-valve engine with a fuel-injection system that churns out 39 PS of peak power and 26.1 Nm of maximum torque. For better overall performance, it gets dual-channel ABS, heat management technology, race-derived clutch technology ensuring a smoother shift feel, improved atomising injectors and a dual throttle valve.

Kawasaki also claims that the high-tensile diamond chassis, which ensures more rigidity to the bike. Also, the bike gets an assist and slipper clutch, inspired by racing technology, that acts as both a back-torque limiter and self-servo mechanism. It claims to enable lighter clutch levers. Kawasaki claims the bike's exhaust with a short silencer with a complex cross-section delivers good performance, low noise and plenty of lean angle enhancing the high-speed performance.

