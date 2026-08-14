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KAWASAKI Versys 650

₹8.48 - 8.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Price:

Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced between Rs. 8.48 - 8.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Versys 650?

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in 2 variants - STD, STD (2026).

What are the Kawasaki Versys 650 colour options?

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in one colour options: Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Versys 650?

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rival of Kawasaki Versys 650?

Kawasaki Versys 650 rival is Benelli TRK 502.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Versys 650?

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

Kawasaki Versys 650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    67 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    61 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    220 kg
View All Versys 650 SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Versys 650 Variants

Kawasaki Versys 650 price starts at ₹ 8.48 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.63 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki Versys 650's top variant is STD (2026).
2 Variants Available
Versys 650 STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
649 cc
200 kmph
Versys 650 STD (2026)
₹8.63 Lakhs*
649 cc
200 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Latest Updates

Calendar icon14 Aug 2026
Studds Accessories launched a limited-edition Nardo Grey helmet collection, celebrating India's 80th Independence Day with 1,947 units.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
Delhi introduces E85 fuel, an 85% ethanol blend, offering significant cost savings but requiring specialized engines for use.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's auto industry is growing, attracting global parts suppliers as local firms expand electric vehicle offerings and ICE features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The article compares five adventure motorcycles, highlighting their engines, features, and suitability for on-road and off-road riding.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Indian automakers are delaying exports to the Middle East due to rising tensions, increased shipping costs, and container shortages.Read Full Story

Kawasaki Versys 650 Visual Comparison

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Kawasaki Versys 650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650 image
Rs. 8.48 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
649 cc67 PS61 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes220 kg2165 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Benelli TRK 502Benelli TRK 502 imageRs. 6.2 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
500 cc47.5 PS46 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes-2220 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeVersys 650VSTRK 502

Kawasaki Versys 650 Images

Kawasaki Versys 650 Image 1
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Colours

Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray
Metallic matte graphene steel gray

Kawasaki Versys 650 Alternatives

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs
Versys 650vsTRK 502

Kawasaki Versys 650 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Kawasaki Versys 650 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Kawasaki Versys 650 offers comfort, stability, and impressive highway performance but is hindered by high costs, heavy weight, and limited off-road capability, with some engine heat issues in urban settings.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconModern TFT dashboard layout
  • check circle iconSuperior handling and stability at high speeds
  • check circle iconHigh comfort for rider and pillion
  • check circle iconExcellent build quality and reliability
  • check circle iconPunchy mid-range performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy weight may challenge some riders
  • warning iconEngine heat issues in urban traffic
  • warning iconLimited off-road capabilities
  • warning iconTall saddle height complicates parking
  • warning iconHigh service and parts costs
High Maintenance Charges
Kawasaki showroom spare parts and service costs are incredibly high for a 650cc twin. The engine throws intense heat onto the rider's shins during heavy summer traffic delays, making urban commuting painful.
By: Pooja Gupta (Jun 18, 2026)
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Lacks Offroad Capability
Despite the adventure tourer styling, the 17-inch alloy wheels and low underbelly exhaust make it completely unsuited for rough off-road trails. Front brake lever bite feels very soft under heavy braking pressure.
By: Sneha Verma (Jun 18, 2026)
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Satisfactory Sport Tourer
Wind shielding is standard. Mileage hovers around 18 kmpl inside city traffic walls. Ground clearance handles speedbumps safely, but overall weight management feels tiring over long days.
By: Ananya Singh (Jun 18, 2026)
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Comfortable But Very Tall
The pillion comfort is top class for long family trips. But the tall 845mm saddle structure means you cannot plant both feet firmly down on uneven, sloped road conditions.
By: Priya Patel (Jun 18, 2026)
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Outdated Tech Features
For this high premium price segment, missing features like an electronic cruise control option or a quickshifter is highly disappointing. The Bluetooth smartphone application disconnects constantly on rides.
By: Aditi Joshi (Jun 18, 2026)
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Kawasaki Versys 650 Related News

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is expected to arrive in the Indian markets too.
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer
29 Jul 2025
The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been unveiled to the European market.
2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally. Here's what the new model packs..
26 Jul 2025
There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000
29 Apr 2025
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a larger sprocket, while the gear ratios have been optimised for better overall performance and efficiency
Kawasaki Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R get benefits of up to 30,000
19 Apr 2025
Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
17 Aug 2026
Formula E, an all-electric world championship, made its India debut in February 2023 with the Hyderabad E-Prix, but the race was dropped the following year after a change in government in Telangana.
Formula E keen to return but wants India to make first move
17 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.
Want to buy Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq? Here’s your complete monthly EMI guide
17 Aug 2026
Cosmetically, the Pulsar N160 SS looks very similar to the N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS review: More performance, more technology
17 Aug 2026
At a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh budget, you no longer face range anxiety as modern electric cars comfortably offer 300 to 450 km of real-world range alongside premium features.
5 EVs I would buy instead of a 20 lakh petrol SUV
17 Aug 2026
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 Kawasaki Versys 650 Related News

Kawasaki Versys 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power67 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Max Torque61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage20 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed200 kmph
View all Versys 650 specs and features

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