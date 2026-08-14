Kawasaki Versys 650 Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power67 ps
- Speed200 kmph
- Max Torque61 Nm
- Kerb Weight220 kg
Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced between Rs. 8.48 - 8.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in 2 variants - STD, STD (2026).
Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in one colour options: Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray.
Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
Kawasaki Versys 650 rival is Benelli TRK 502.
Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Versys 650
|Rs. 8.48 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|67 PS
|61 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|220 kg
|2165 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Benelli TRK 502
|Rs. 6.2 LakhsOnwards
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|2220 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Versys 650VSTRK 502
Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
The Kawasaki Versys 650 offers comfort, stability, and impressive highway performance but is hindered by high costs, heavy weight, and limited off-road capability, with some engine heat issues in urban settings.
|Max Power
|67 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
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