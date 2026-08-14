Kawasaki Versys 650 Price:

Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced between Rs. 8.48 - 8.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kawasaki Versys 650?

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in 2 variants - STD, STD (2026).

What are the Kawasaki Versys 650 colour options?

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in one colour options: Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kawasaki Versys 650?

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rival of Kawasaki Versys 650?

Kawasaki Versys 650 rival is Benelli TRK 502.

What is the mileage of Kawasaki Versys 650?

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).