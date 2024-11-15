Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
7.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Versys 650 specs and features

Versys 650 ABS BS6 Latest Updates

Versys 650 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Versys 650 ABS BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.97 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 21 L
  • Length: 2165 mm
  • Max Power: 66 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
    • ...Read More

    Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6 Price

    ABS BS6
    ₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    649 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,15,000
    RTO
    57,200
    Insurance
    24,926
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,97,126
    EMI@17,133/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    21 L
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    2165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1415 mm
    Kerb Weight
    218 kg
    Height
    1400 mm
    Saddle Height
    840 mm
    Width
    840 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    250 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    66 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.8:1
    Displacement
    649 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    83 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Diamond, High-Tensile Steel
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/145 mm
    Front Suspension
    ø41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping (right-side) and adjustable preload (left-side)/ 150 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS BS6 EMI
    EMI15,420 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,17,413
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,17,413
    Interest Amount
    2,07,787
    Payable Amount
    9,25,200

    Kawasaki Versys 650 Alternatives

    Kawasaki Vulcan S

    Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS BS6

    5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Versys 650 vs Vulcan S
    CFMoto 650GT

    CFMoto 650GT STD

    5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Versys 650 vs 650GT
    Kawasaki Z650

    Kawasaki Z650 STD

    5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Versys 650 vs Z650
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD

    5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Versys 650 vs Ninja 650

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kawasaki Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details