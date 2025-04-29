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Honda NX500 vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
NX500 vs Versys 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 Versys 650
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 8.48 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS67 PS PS

Filters
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L21 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm170 mm
Length
2165 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1447 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg218 kg
Height
1413 mm1360 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm845 mm
Width
829 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
Dual DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm67 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
67 mm83 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond TypeTubular Diamond, High-tensile Steel
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockOffset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mm
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD Forks41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque ControlTFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,8999,56,500
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1808,48,000
RTO
50,65471,920
Insurance
27,06536,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17720,558

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