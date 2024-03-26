Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in USA and Canada

Royal Enfield is on a global expansion spree as the Indian motorcycle brand is launching its product into international markets across the world. While it has launched the made-in-India Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in Japan , the company has introduced the India-made Shotgun 650 in North American markets including the USA and Canada. In the USA, the bobber is priced at $6,899, which translates to around ₹5.75 lakh, while in Canada, the motorcycle costs CAD 9,199, which translates to about ₹5.65 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the two-wheeler major's product lineup, and that is reflected in the pricing strategy as well. The Super Meteor 650 is priced at $6,999 in the US market and at CAD 9,599 in Canada. In India, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced between ₹3.59 lakh and ₹3.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?

Royal Enfield has been aiming to grab a larger chunk of the global markets over the last couple of years. In an attempt to achieve that goal, the motorcycle manufacturer has been expanding its product range as well as its dealership network. In the US market, Roya Enfield currently sells 10 different motorcycles, which include the Meteor 350, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, Classic 350, Scram 411, Hunter 350, Bullet 350 etc.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is based on the same underpinning as the Super Meteor 650. Also, the Shotgun 650 shares most of its mechanical components with the latter model. Powering the motorcycle is a 648 cc parallel-twin air/oil-cooled engine located inside a tubular spine frame. The engine is capable of churning out 46.3 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,650 rpm. The powermill comes mated to a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comes equipped with Showa upside-down front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking duty, the motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes at the front and rear, while it also comes with dual-channel ABS enhancing riding safety.

First Published Date: