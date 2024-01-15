Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Looks

The Shotgun 650 shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650

The idea behind the Shotgun 650 is to have a motorcycle that is easy to customize for consumers. Basically, a canvas has been provided by the manufacturer and the consumer can customize it according to his or her liking. From the factory, the motorcycle will be offered with a rear seat but the consumer can remove it along with the sub-frame on which it is mounted. So, essentially the motorcycle transforms into a bobber.

The Shotgun 650 shouts high quality, as the paint finish, the chassis welds and the switchgear are of top-notch quality. From a distance, no one can tell that the motorcycle is made by Royal Enfield. In fact, a person came to me saying that the motorcycle costs at least ₹8 lakhs. That itself speaks, of how good the Shotgun 650 looks in person.

The paint quality on the Shotgun 650 is phenomenal.

Royal Enfield is using the same LED headlamp that is doing duty on its other 650 cc motorcycles. It is not the best one out there. The fuel tank is new and it holds 13.8 litres of fuel. The side panels are shared with the Super Meteor 650 and so is the chassis. However, the alloy wheels are different and they measure 18-inch in the front and 17-inch at the rear. The seat height measures 795 mm which is slightly taller than the Super Meteor 650 but you should not feel any issues with it.