Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew bikesRoyal Enfield bikesRoyal Enfield Shotgun 650
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 starting price is Rs. 3,59,430 in India. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 648 cc engine. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 mileage is 22 kmpl.
4.5 out of 5
Write a Review
3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Key Specs
Engine648 cc
Mileage22 kmpl
Power47.65 PS
Max Speed170 kmph
View all Shotgun 650 specs and features

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Shotgun 650 vs Continental ...
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Shotgun 650 vs GK350
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Scrambler 650 details
View similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Variants & Price

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 top variant price is ₹ 3.73 Lakhs.

Sheet Metal Grey
3.59 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plasma Blue and Drill Green
3.7 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Stencil White
3.73 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.65 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Mileage22 kmpl
HeadlightYes
Engine648 cc
Max Speed170 kmph
View all Shotgun 650 specs and features

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650Zontes GK350
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
₹3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
₹3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
-
Engine
648 cc
647.95 cc
348 cc
Mileage
22 kmpl
25 kmpl
26.7 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
ABS
Yes
-
-

Explore your vehicle

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Expert Review
By: Paarth Khatri | Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 03:25 PM
4.5 out of 5
By: Paarth Khatri | Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 03:25 PM

Pros

Looks premiumTorquey engineComfortable in city as well as on highway

Cons

Heavy weightService can be a hit or a miss

It was 2019 when Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins in the Indian market and that changed everything for the manufacturer. It showcased that Royal Enfield is capable of making motorcycles that can offer immense value for money. Since then, there have been several price hikes and still the 650 Twins are among the most value-for-money motorcycles that a person can buy in the Indian market.

Fast forward to 2021, Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 Concept at EICMA and it got people excited because of the leap that the manufacturer took in terms of quality. The quality of switchgear, paint, coating and finish was miles ahead of what we had seen till now. In 2023, the brand finally launched the Super Meteor 650. It became Royal Enfield's flagship motorcycle in India.

Last year, at Motoverse, the motorcycle manufacturer showcased a special edition of the Shotgun 650 which is the production version of the SG650 Concept. The production version of the Shotgun 650 will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.

We have had a chance to ride the motorcycle and here are our first impressions of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Looks

expand
The
The Shotgun 650 shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650

The idea behind the Shotgun 650 is to have a motorcycle that is easy to customize for consumers. Basically, a canvas has been provided by the manufacturer and the consumer can customize it according to his or her liking. From the factory, the motorcycle will be offered with a rear seat but the consumer can remove it along with the sub-frame on which it is mounted. So, essentially the motorcycle transforms into a bobber.

The Shotgun 650 shouts high quality, as the paint finish, the chassis welds and the switchgear are of top-notch quality. From a distance, no one can tell that the motorcycle is made by Royal Enfield. In fact, a person came to me saying that the motorcycle costs at least 8 lakhs. That itself speaks, of how good the Shotgun 650 looks in person.

The
The paint quality on the Shotgun 650 is phenomenal.

Royal Enfield is using the same LED headlamp that is doing duty on its other 650 cc motorcycles. It is not the best one out there. The fuel tank is new and it holds 13.8 litres of fuel. The side panels are shared with the Super Meteor 650 and so is the chassis. However, the alloy wheels are different and they measure 18-inch in the front and 17-inch at the rear. The seat height measures 795 mm which is slightly taller than the Super Meteor 650 but you should not feel any issues with it.

The chopped-off rear fender looks really nice and completes the bobber look of the motorcycle. Because the whole idea behind Shotgun 650 is customization, Royal Enfield is offering a lot of accessories for it. Most of the chrome elements have been replaced with blacked-out ones. So, the engine, headlamp surround, handlebar and even the switchgear are now in gloss black. There is also a new set of exhausts at the rear that have a pea-shooter design.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Ergonomics

expand
The
The rear pillion seat and sub-frame on the Shotgun 650 are removable.

Despite being based on the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield has changed the ergonomics significantly. When compared to the Super Meteor, the Shotgun feels slightly on the sportier side. This is because the forward-set footpegs are gone in favour of middle-set ones. Moreover, the handlebar is flatter and lower but it still provides plenty of leverage to the rider. Because of the relaxed riding triangle, the motorcycle feels comfortable while riding in the city and should not get tiresome even on highways.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Features

expand
The
The instrument cluster has been borrowed from the Super Meteor 650. But the Tripper Navigation has been updated and it now responds faster.

The feature set remains identical to the one found on the Super Meteor 650. There is LED lighting with halogen turn indicators. The instrument cluster is carried over and so is the Tripper Navigation system. However, the Tripper has been updated and it now responds faster than before so it has become usable now. There is a USB port that is positioned awkwardly behind the side panel which means that the person would need to route the cable. There are also adjustable levers on offer. The switchgear is also taken from the Super Meteor 650 which means that the rider would need to go through an adjustment period to use the pass switch because it is positioned quite high.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Specs

expand
Being
Being an air-oil cooled motor, it still heats up in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The engine on duty is the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel-twin unit that is doing duty on the brand's other 650 cc motorcycles. It puts out 46 bhp of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is a gem of a unit, as it sounds nice, pulls aggressively and always has plenty of torque in reserve. It is a very versatile engine, as it can do 50 kmph in sixth gear and will start accelerating without any signs of protest.

The engine stays relaxed even when you are doing 100 kmph or 120 kmph and to overtake, the rider just needs to twist the throttle and the needle on the speedo starts moving towards the right side. Yes, there are a few mild vibrations on the handlebar but they would not bother you because they only come when near the redline. The engine does heat up in traffic but that is something to be expected from an air-cooled 650 cc parallel-twin motor.

The gearbox on duty is the same six-speed unit. It is slick, precise and slots in every time with positive feedback. Royal Enfield does offer a slip-and-assist clutch but the clutch pull is still on the heavier side. The exhaust design might be new but it still sounds very familiar to Super Meteor 650. Royal Enfield is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 22 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Comfort

expand
Suspension
Suspension duties are performed by up-side down forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Both units are supplied by Showa.

One of the biggest gripes that people had with the Super Meteor was that the rear suspension was too stiff for Indian roads. Fortunately, the Shotgun 650 feels more forgiving and does not transfer every jolt to the rider's back. We found the stock seat to be quite comfortable, Royal Enfield will offer accessory seats for the motorcycle. Having said that, we cannot comment on the comfort factor of the rear seat because our test bike was not equipped with it. However, Royal Enfield did say fitting the pillion seat should be easy.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Handling and braking

expand
The
The design of the rear fender looks gorgeous. There are new pea-shooter style exhausts on offer as well.

This is the department where the changes in the wheel sizes and ergonomics make a difference. The Shotgun is more eager to change directions and it still feels composed while taking corners. If you push it hard enough, you will manage to scrape the footpegs. The front suspension is also well damped but it does rob you away of some confidence under braking as the front-end starts to feel a bit nervous.

Speaking of braking, there are disc brakes in the front as well as the rear. The front brake offers good bite and progression while the rear one is a bit sharp but they do make this 240 kg motorcycle come to a halt. Yes, 240 kg is on the higher side but it disappears as soon as you take the motorcycle off the stand because of the low centre of gravity. However, that weight does show its presence when you have to move the motorcycle around the parking lot.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Verdict

expand

With the Shotgun 650 being introduced, Royal Enfield has four motorcycles in its 650 cc lineup. However, all four are very different. When a person takes a test ride of each motorcycle, he or she would be able to know which style is preferred by them. Having said that, the Shotgun is the one which is the easiest to recommend. The suspension is on the compliant side, the riding triangle is quite comfortable for the city as well as the highway, the engine is a delight and the motorcycle feels very premium. The fact that it would be the easiest to customize is just a cherry on top.

READ MORE

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 News

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 grabs a lot of attention on the road.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in India, priced at 3.59 lakh
15 Jan 2024
The Shotgun 650 uses the same 650 cc engine as other 650 motorcycles of Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut ahead of launch
13 Dec 2023
The Shotgun 650 will be powered by the same engine as the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched: Everything you need to know
25 Nov 2023
The Shotgun 650 is based on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at 4.25 lakh, will be limited to 25 units
24 Nov 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 News

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 related Videos

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 FAQs

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 offers a mileage of 22 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cafe Racer Bikes.
The top variant of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is the Stencil White.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 boasts a 648 cc engine, generating a max power of 47.65 PS.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Sheet Metal Grey is priced at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Stencil White is priced at Rs. 3.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Cafe Racer Bikes

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Continental GT 650 Price in Delhi
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ronin Price in Delhi
Keeway SR 250

Keeway SR 250

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SR 250 Price in Delhi
BMW R nineT

BMW R nineT

18.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
R nineT Price in Delhi
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GK350 Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Cafe Racer Bikes