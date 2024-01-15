HT Auto
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in India, priced at 3.59 lakh

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 20:52 PM
  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comes sharing its underpinning with the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 review
Royal Enfield on Monday launched its all-new motorcycle Shotgun 650 in India, priced at 359,430 (ex-showroom). This new motorcycle strengthens the homegrown two-wheeler giant's position in the middle-weight category motorcycle segment, which has been experiencing growing demand over the last few years. The all-new Shotgun 650 comes as the fourth motorcycle from the brand with a 650 cc engine.

Back in 2021, Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 Concept at the EICMA. Fast forward to 2023, the company unveiled the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition motorcycle, which was the production version of the SG650 Concept. This garnered a lot of attention at the Motoverse. Now, the company has brought the Shotgun 650 in flesh to the Indian market.

Watch: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Design

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is based on the Super Meteor 650, but the design is significantly different. The bodywork of the new motorcycle, from the 13.8-litre capacity chunky fuel tank to the side panel to the rear fender, looks unique. It comes with an aluminium cowl over the headlamp dining a modern streak.

Overall, the motorcycle features a modern and premium vibe blended with the retro theme. What's interesting is that the motorcycle comes with a cruiser look, and it can be transformed into a bobber by simply taking out the retractable rear seat.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Wheel, brake, suspension

On the equipment part, the Shotgun 650 shares a lot with the Super Meteor 650. The headlight, taillight, as well as indicators, are the same, while the instrumentation, switchgear cubes, adjustable brake and clutch levers too are the same in both these bikes. The Shotgun 650 rides on a smaller 18-inch front wheel, which is completely new alongside the larger 17-inch wheel at the rear.

On the suspension front, the front fork length has been shortened while keeping the same suspension travel, while the twin shock units now come longer, but have nearly the same travel as the Super Meteor 650. The braking hardware, however, remains unchanged in the all-new Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Powertrain

Powering the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel twin engine that does duty in other 650 cc motorcycles of the brand. Mated to s six-speed gearbox, the engine is capable of churning out 46 bhp peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque. This motorcycle promises about 22 kmpl of mileage.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2024, 20:52 PM IST
