HT Auto
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 starting price is Rs. 3,59,430 in India. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 648 cc engine. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 mileage is 22 kmpl.
4.5 out of 5
3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specs

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Shotgun 650 starts at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 sits ...Read More

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications and Features

Stencil White
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2122 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Height
1105 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Width
820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, SOHC Engine
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed
Bore
78 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 News

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 grabs a lot of attention on the road.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first ride review: Setting new benchmark
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in India, priced at 3.59 lakh
15 Jan 2024
The Shotgun 650 uses the same 650 cc engine as other 650 motorcycles of Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 makes global debut ahead of launch
13 Dec 2023
The Shotgun 650 will be powered by the same engine as the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched: Everything you need to know
25 Nov 2023
The Shotgun 650 is based on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at 4.25 lakh, will be limited to 25 units
24 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 top variant price is ₹ 3.73 Lakhs.

Sheet Metal Grey
3.59 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS
Plasma Blue and Drill Green
3.7 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS
Stencil White
3.73 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

