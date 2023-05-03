Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Zontes GK350 comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of GK350 starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes GK350 sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Zontes GK350 price starts at ₹ 3.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes GK350 comes in 3 variants. Zontes GK350 top variant price is ₹ 3.47 Lakhs.
₹3.37 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
₹3.47 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
₹3.47 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price