Zontes GK350 Specifications

Zontes GK350 starting price is Rs. 3,37,000 in India. Zontes GK350 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Zontes GK350 Specs

Zontes GK350 comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of GK350 starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes GK350 sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes

Zontes GK350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Black and Gold
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 l
Ground Clearance
151 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet type multi-pieces
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84.5 mm
Chassis
Steel pipe frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic\, 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Tire pressure monitoring system, Keyless Control System, BOSCH EFI system, IP67
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
10 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Zontes GK350 News

The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
Zentos GK350 in Silver Orange paint scheme.
Zontes GK350 cafe racer launched, will rival Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
5 Oct 2022
Both motorcycles run on alloy wheels so they are not proper off-roaders. However, Zontes does offer a version where the motorcycle is equipped spoked wheels.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
24 Feb 2023
The Zontes 350D maxi scooter is priced at 4,787 Euros (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.22 lakh) in Europe
Zontes 350D maxi-scooter launched in Europe, likely to come to India
23 Feb 2023
Zontes 350R in Blue shade. There is also a Black and Silver available.&nbsp;
Zontes 350R naked streetfighter launched in India, will rival KTM 390 Duke
5 Oct 2022
View all
 

Zontes GK350 Variants & Price List

Zontes GK350 price starts at ₹ 3.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes GK350 comes in 3 variants. Zontes GK350 top variant price is ₹ 3.47 Lakhs.

Black and Blue
3.37 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
White and Orange
3.47 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Black and Gold
3.47 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

