Zontes reduces prices across 350R, 350X & 350T motorcycles by up to 48,000

Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Indian distributor for Benelli, QJ Motor and Zontes motorcycles has announced a price cut on the Zontes range in India by up to ₹48,000. The move comes just days after the company dropped prices on the QJ Motor range. For the 2024 model year, the Zontes 350R, 350X, and 350T are now more affordable by a substantial margin as the models compete in the booming 350-500 cc motorcycle segment. Here’s a look at the new prices on the Zontes range.

Starting with the Zontes 350R, the naked motorcycle gets a price cut of ₹46,000, bringing down the price to ₹2.79 lakh. Despite the price drop, the 350R is still more expensive than the Honda CB300R, which retails at ₹2.40 lakh, while the Triumph Speed 400 is more affordable at ₹2.33 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Up next, the Zontes 350X sports tourer has received a price cut of ₹46,000 bringing the asking price to ₹2.99 lakh. This brings the price closer to the KTM 390 Adventure X retailing at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the biggest price drop is on the Zontes 350T adventure tourer which is now more affordable by ₹48,000 and retails at ₹2.99 lakh. The Zontes 350T with spoke wheels get a ₹42,000 price cut and is priced at ₹3.25 lakh. Do note that the 350T comes with tubeless spoke wheels, which makes this an attractive buy, especially against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Meanwhile, the Zontes GK350 cafe racer’s price remains untouched and the model continues to retail at ₹3.47 lakh, which is substantially higher than its rival, the newly launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 priced at ₹2.92 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

