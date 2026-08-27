Zontes 350T Price:

Zontes 350T is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350T?

The Zontes 350T is available in 2 variants - STD, ADV.

What are the Zontes 350T colour options?

Zontes 350T comes in two colour options: Champagne, Orange.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350T?

Zontes 350T comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350T?

Zontes 350T rivals are Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, KTM 390 Adventure X, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 250 Adventure.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350T?

Zontes 350T comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).