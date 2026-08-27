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ZONTES 350T

₹2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Zontes 350T Price:

Zontes 350T is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350T?

The Zontes 350T is available in 2 variants - STD, ADV.

What are the Zontes 350T colour options?

Zontes 350T comes in two colour options: Champagne, Orange.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350T?

Zontes 350T comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350T?

Zontes 350T rivals are Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, KTM 390 Adventure X, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 250 Adventure.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350T?

Zontes 350T comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).

Zontes 350T Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    39.33 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    196 kg
View All 350T SpecsView specs icon

Zontes 350T Variants

Zontes 350T price starts at ₹ 2.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350T comes in 2 variants. Zontes 350T's top variant is ADV.
2 Variants Available
350T STD
₹2.75 Lakhs*
348 cc
140 kmph
350T ADV
₹2.99 Lakhs*
348 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Zontes 350T Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Aug 2026
India considers reintroducing E10 petrol, utilizing existing infrastructure, to address concerns over E20's impact on older vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
The Indian government clarified that the E20 ethanol blending program is not an experiment, addressing court and media misunderstandings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
Zero depreciation car insurance covers reduced depreciation claims, but policies may still require out-of-pocket expenses for certain costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Mar 2026
NHAI will raise the FASTag Annual Pass price to ₹3,075 for 2026-27, effective April 1, 2026.Read Full Story

Zontes 350T Visual Comparison

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Zontes 350T comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Zontes 350T
Zontes 350T image
Rs. 2.75 LakhsOnwards
51
348 cc39.33 PS32.8 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes196 kg2135 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Triumph Scrambler 400 XCTriumph Scrambler 400 XC imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
4.72
349 cc37 PS32 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes190 kg-DiscDiscSpoke350TVSScrambler 400 XC
KTM 390 AdventureKTM 390 Adventure imageRs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards-349.32 cc41.5 PS33.5 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg-DiscDiscAlloy350TVS390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure X imageRs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg--DiscAlloy350TVS390 Adventure X
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 imageRs. 3.06 LakhsOnwards
4.93
451.65 cc-40 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes195 kg2285 mmDiscDiscSpoke350TVSHimalayan 450
KTM 250 AdventureKTM 250 Adventure imageRs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards
51
250 cc31 PS25 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes177 kg----350TVS250 Adventure

Zontes 350T Images

Zontes 350T Image 1
Zontes 350T Image 2
Zontes 350T Image 3
Zontes 350T Image 4
Zontes 350T Image 5
Zontes 350T Image 6

Zontes 350T Colours

Zontes 350T is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Champagne
Orange
Champagne

Zontes 350T Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
350TvsScrambler 400 XC
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.88 Lakhs
350Tvs390 Adventure
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
350Tvs390 Adventure X
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs
350TvsHimalayan 450
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.46 Lakhs
350Tvs250 Adventure

Zontes 350T User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Perfect Adventure cruiser
Powerful machine with a super look and great value for money. Excellent service, and the company has packed in plenty of features in this model!"
By: Gokul Gopakumar (May 24, 2025)
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Zontes 350T Related News

The Zontes 350T adventure tourer gets the maximum price drop of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000
Zontes reduces prices across 350R, 350X & 350T motorcycles by up to 48,000
20 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles run on alloy wheels so they are not proper off-roaders. However, Zontes does offer a version where the motorcycle is equipped spoked wheels.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
24 Feb 2023
The only difference between both the motorcycle is of the wheels.&nbsp;
Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure
5 Oct 2022
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The company is also offering 24 months of warranty with the new program.
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 Zontes 350T Related News

Zontes 350T Specifications and Features

Max Power39.33 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque32.8 Nm
Mileage23 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine348.0 cc
Max Speed 140 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 350T specs and features

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