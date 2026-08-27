Zontes 350T Key Specs
- Engine348 cc
- Mileage23 kmpl
- Power39.33 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque32.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight196 kg
Zontes 350T is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Zontes 350T is available in 2 variants - STD, ADV.
Zontes 350T comes in two colour options: Champagne, Orange.
Zontes 350T comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Zontes 350T rivals are Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, KTM 390 Adventure X, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 250 Adventure.
Zontes 350T comes with a mileage of 23 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Zontes 350T
|Rs. 2.75 LakhsOnwards
|348 cc
|39.33 PS
|32.8 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|196 kg
|2135 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Triumph Scrambler 400 XC
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|37 PS
|32 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|190 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|350TVSScrambler 400 XC
|KTM 390 Adventure
|Rs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards
|-
|349.32 cc
|41.5 PS
|33.5 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|181 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|350TVS390 Adventure
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|Rs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|181 kg
|-
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|350TVS390 Adventure X
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Rs. 3.06 LakhsOnwards
|451.65 cc
|-
|40 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|195 kg
|2285 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|350TVSHimalayan 450
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Rs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|177 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|350TVS250 Adventure
Zontes 350T is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|39.33 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|32.8 Nm
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.0 cc
|Max Speed
|140 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
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