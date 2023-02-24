Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Zontes 350T comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350T starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes 350T sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Zontes 350T price starts at ₹ 3.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.67 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350T comes in 4 variants. Zontes 350T top variant price is ₹ 3.67 Lakhs.
₹3.37 Lakhs*
348 cc
39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
₹3.47 Lakhs*
₹3.57 Lakhs*
₹3.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
