Zontes 350T Specifications

Zontes 350T starting price is Rs. 3,37,000 in India. Zontes 350T is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
3.37 - 3.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Zontes 350T Specs

Zontes 350T comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350T starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes 350T sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes ...Read More

Zontes 350T Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ADV Champagne
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
19 l
Ground Clearance
173 mm
Length
2135 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Height
1420 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic, 43mm
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
5 inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Zontes 350T News

Both motorcycles run on alloy wheels so they are not proper off-roaders. However, Zontes does offer a version where the motorcycle is equipped spoked wheels.
KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
24 Feb 2023
The only difference between both the motorcycle is of the wheels.&nbsp;
Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure
5 Oct 2022
The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
The Zontes 350D maxi scooter is priced at 4,787 Euros (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.22 lakh) in Europe
Zontes 350D maxi-scooter launched in Europe, likely to come to India
23 Feb 2023
Zontes 350R in Blue shade. There is also a Black and Silver available.&nbsp;
Zontes 350R naked streetfighter launched in India, will rival KTM 390 Duke
5 Oct 2022
Zontes 350T Variants & Price List

Zontes 350T price starts at ₹ 3.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.67 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350T comes in 4 variants. Zontes 350T top variant price is ₹ 3.67 Lakhs.

Orange
3.37 Lakhs*
348 cc
39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
Champagne
3.47 Lakhs*
348 cc
39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
ADV Orange
3.57 Lakhs*
348 cc
39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
ADV Champagne
3.67 Lakhs*
348 cc
39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

