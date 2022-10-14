350T falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 350T ADV Champagne (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ADV 350T falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 350T ADV Champagne (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ADV Champagne is 19 l litres. It offers many features like and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 19 l Length: 2135 mm Max Power: 39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine ...Read MoreRead Less