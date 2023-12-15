Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|313 cc
|Mileage
|32.86 kmpl
G 310 GS falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 GS ABS BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.25 Lakhs. The
G 310 GS falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 GS ABS BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of ABS BS6 is 11 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Stepup Seat, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price