BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6

6/45
3.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW G 310 GS Key Specs
Engine313 cc
Mileage32.86 kmpl
View all G 310 GS specs and features

G 310 GS ABS BS6 Latest Updates

G 310 GS falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of G 310 GS ABS BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.25 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 2075 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 32.86 kmpl
  • Max Power: 34 PS @ 9500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine
    Mileage of ABS BS6 is 32.86 kmpl.

    BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6 Price

    ABS BS6
    ₹3.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    313 cc
    32.86 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,90,000
    RTO
    23,200
    Insurance
    11,915
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,25,115
    EMI@6,988/mo
    BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    345 kg
    Fuel Reserve
    1 L
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Length
    2075 mm
    Wheelbase
    1420 mm
    Kerb Weight
    169.5 kg
    Height
    1230 mm
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    880 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/80-R19,Rear :- 150/70-R17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    8.30s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    17.18 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    5.24s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    5.48s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    4.16s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    3.39s
    Highway Mileage
    32.86 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    48.06 mm
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    30.20 mm
    City Mileage
    29.26 kmpl
    Top Speed
    143 kmph
    Max Power
    34 PS @ 9500 rpm
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Max Torque
    28 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.9:1
    Displacement
    313 cc
    Clutch
    Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    80 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Upside Down Fork , Ø 41 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Luggage Rack,
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF
    BMW G 310 GS ABS BS6 EMI
    EMI6,289 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,92,603
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,92,603
    Interest Amount
    84,748
    Payable Amount
    3,77,351

