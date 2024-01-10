Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs G 310 GS

Benelli TRK 251 vs BMW G 310 GS

In 2024 Benelli TRK 251 or BMW G 310 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹2.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engine
Displacement
249 cc313 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm34 PS @ 9500 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateMechanically operated multi disc wet clutch
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm62.1 mm
Compression Ratio
12:110.9:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1133,25,115
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,90,000
RTO
20,72023,200
Insurance
11,39311,915
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2576,987

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
    Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
    10 Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
    Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    View all
     