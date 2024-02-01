HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tata Curvv Revealed At Bharat Mobility Show: First Look

Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has showcased the near-production form of the Curvv concept SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The SUV will be launched in both
...

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
56.5kWh 185 kmph 500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
1198 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Global Pik Up (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Global Pik Up
2498 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Vayve Mobility Eva (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA
14 Kwh 70 kmph 250 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
2596.0 Diesel Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
120 Kwh 350 kmph 700 km
₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs
View Details
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Curvv Tata Motors Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.