Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|249 cc
|Mileage
|33.97 kmpl
TRK 251 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of TRK 251 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. It offers many features
TRK 251 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of TRK 251 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. It offers many features like Body Graphics, Display, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price