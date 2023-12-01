Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 251 STD

6/9
2.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benelli TRK 251 Key Specs
Engine249 cc
Mileage33.97 kmpl
TRK 251 STD Latest Updates

TRK 251 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of TRK 251 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Max Power: 21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke
    Benelli TRK 251 STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    249 cc
    33.97 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,59,000
    RTO
    20,720
    Insurance
    11,393
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,91,113
    EMI@6,257/mo
    Benelli TRK 251 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Brakes Front
    Disc
    Brakes Rear
    Disc
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Frame
    Steel trestle in steel tubes
    Tubeless Tyre
    Tubeless
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    18 L
    Fuel Reserve
    2 L
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke
    Displacement
    249 cc
    Max Power
    21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    Peak Power
    25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain drive
    Transmission
    Manual
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Wet multi-plate
    Ignition
    TLI
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    72 mm
    Stroke
    61.2 mm
    Compression Ratio
    12:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Suspension Front
    Telescopic forks
    Suspension Rear
    Telescopic coil spring oil damped
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Techometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    City Mileage
    31.81 kmpl
    Highway Mileage
    33.97 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    7.72s
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    13.72s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    5.79s
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    8.14s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    17.86m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    31.82m
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    51.45m
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    DRLs
    Yes
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Benelli TRK 251 STD EMI
    EMI5,631 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,62,001
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,62,001
    Interest Amount
    75,884
    Payable Amount
    3,37,885

