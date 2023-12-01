TRK 251 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of TRK 251 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. It offers many features TRK 251 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of TRK 251 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. It offers many features like Body Graphics, Display, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Max Power: 21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke ...Read MoreRead Less