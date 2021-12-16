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Benelli TRK 251 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Adventure [2024]
BrandBenelliYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc334 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.60 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.6 PS
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain drive-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Bore
72 mm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0001,98,111
RTO
20,72015,848
Insurance
11,39312,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2574,857

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