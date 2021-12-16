In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Benelli
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|29.60 PS PS