2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV: A quick walkaround
Updated: 11 Mar 2021, 04:44 PM IST
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
- Tata Motors showcases the Safari Adventure Persona 7-seater SUV. It was earlier launched at ₹20.20 lakh. This edition of Safari SUV comes based on the top-spec XZ+ trim. The biggest difference is in the colour theme and blacked-out alloys along with minor changes inside as well. Here is a quick look at the new Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV.
