Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16

In a surprise launch of sorts, Aprilia India has shared an invite for a new superbike to join its stable and we reckon this could be the Tuareg 660 adventure tourer. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 middleweight ADV was recently listed on the brand’s website. The Aprilia site also lists prices for the Tuareg 660 starting from ₹18.85 lakh, going up to ₹19.16 lakh (ex-showroom) across three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium. The final prices are yet to be officially announced.

The upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be an expensive proposition in the segment that also has the recently launched Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Triumph Tiger 900, Honda XL750 Transalp, BMW F 850 GS and more. The Tuareg 660 will likely arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The Tuareg 660 has been on sale for quite some time now in the global market and finally makes its way to India alongside the RS660 and Tuono 660

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is part of the same family as the RS660 and Tuono 660, both of which are available in India. However, the ADV uses a different steel tubular frame underneath with a built-in subframe. Power though comes from the same 659 cc parallel-twin motor that develops for 80 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 70 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Aprilia says the engine has been retuned to boost more low and mid-range curves.

The Tuareg 660 has been designed to traverse trails and comes with Kayaba 43 mm fully adjustable USD front forks and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both offer 240 mm of travel. Braking power comes from twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. There are electronic aids as well including a 5-inch TFT screen, switchable dual-channel ABS, four riding modes, traction control, engine brake control, cruise control and more. The bike will come with wire-spoked wheels wrapped in knobby tyres.

The Aprilia middleweight ADV has a dry weight of 187 kg, which would make it the lightest in its class, while it will have a fuel tank capacity of 18 litres. The Tuareg 660 has a ground clearance of 240 mm, while the seat height is a taller 860 mm. It’s unclear if Aprilia will offer a low-seat option for the Indian market.

More details on pricing and availability should be revealed on April 16. The Aprilia Tuareg will be sold via the brand’s Motoplex showrooms, which also retail the made-in-India RS 457.

